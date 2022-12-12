Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
WTAP
Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission asks community for donations towards Christmas meal
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission is asking the community for donations for its annual Christmas meal. It’s a tradition that’s been around for about a decade, according to Executive Director Jim Sims. He said they typically serve between 115 and 140 people. It’s a tradition that...
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants County prosecutor, defense attorney in Slow Down program have business links
CHARLESTON — Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and a defense attorney facing ethics charges related to Carr’s dismissal of select misdemeanors in exchange for donations to a troubled Christmas gift program were once law partners. Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber, an attorney with offices...
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan
Born in Wheeling, Charles (Chuck) Kenneth Milhoan was the second son of the late Gerald Kenneth Milhoan and the late Ruth Eileen Polk Milhoan Somerville. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerry Allen (Faye) Milhoan of Ripley, and wife Patricia Cline Milhoan. He married Patricia Jane Cline of Elizabeth in December 1965, whom he met at Glenville State College.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Parkersburg South Lighting of the Lights
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School held its annual Lighting of the Lights Monday in the school’s auditorium to kick off the holiday season. Members of the PSHS Band, Cheerleaders, the Southern Belles and choir all performed, along with the Blennerhassett and Edison Middle School 7-8th grade choirs.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Sheriff
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Dec. 9:. * Deputies between Dec. 6-8 answered 132 calls; eight traffic stops; 14 speak to complainant by phone and in person; eight domestic calls and domestic protective orders served; five traffic accidents; five mental hygiene order/pick up/transport; seven intrusion alarm; four disorderly subject/vehicle; eight suspicious vehicle/suspicious subject.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Ray Leonard
Robert Ray Leonard, 50, passed away Dec. 11, 2022, at The Willows in Parkersburg, WV, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born Aug. 20, 1972, in Parkersburg, the son of Harry Ray Leonard Jr. and the late Betty A. (Sheaffer) Leonard. He is survived by his...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn
Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn. Bob retired from the Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman. Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming. Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days. Fleming was reported missing to police by her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Eight more people including a Wood County resident are among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The eight were reported since the Friday pandemic update by the state, raising the death toll to 7,646 since...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
H. Wade Riggs
H. Wade Riggs passed away at his home on Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Luthur and Eupha Pursley Riggs. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Yvonne...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local veteran ‘Mad Max’ receives Quilt of Valor
PARKERSBURG — A well-known sports enthusiast from Parkersburg South High School was presented a quilt from the local chapter of Quilt of Valor for his military service to the United States. Larry Maxwell, of Parkersburg, known as Mad Max, served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, trained...
WOUB
Precarious rental agreements pop up where no one is looking in rural Athens County
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Manda Gould and Shane Oswalt lived in a rental trailer on Mush Run Road for almost two decades. The only photos they have of that time show a badly decayed structure. There were several broken windows and exposed wiring. At one point, the hot water tank fell through the floor.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay
PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
WDTV
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Dec. 8:. * Joshua Charles Johnson, 952 Red Hill Rd., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to obstruction and fined $220.25. A charge of public intoxication was dismissed. * Chasity Hope Gibson, 4001 10th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to...
