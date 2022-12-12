PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO