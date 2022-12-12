Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager applications still being accepted
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Airport Authority President Bill Richardson said applications are still being accepted for the vacant Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager job. Five people had applied for the job as of Wednesday morning, he said. After the authority met on Dec. 6, a member said no closing date had been set but traditionally it was a week from the last advertisement, which ran Dec. 2.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pleasants County prosecutor, defense attorney in Slow Down program have business links
CHARLESTON — Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and a defense attorney facing ethics charges related to Carr’s dismissal of select misdemeanors in exchange for donations to a troubled Christmas gift program were once law partners. Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber, an attorney with offices...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mountain View Lane residents want Wood County Commission to greenlight roadway group
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission will be seeking the advice of its own attorney to decide whether a road maintenance association is approved. Over a dozen people attended a hearing to discuss a petition for the establishment of the County Road Estates Road Maintenance Association for a roadway, that is roughly over a quarter of a mile long on Mountain View Lane which is near Spider Ridge Road.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local veteran ‘Mad Max’ receives Quilt of Valor
PARKERSBURG — A well-known sports enthusiast from Parkersburg South High School was presented a quilt from the local chapter of Quilt of Valor for his military service to the United States. Larry Maxwell, of Parkersburg, known as Mad Max, served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, trained...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council approves housing contribution, bid limit increase
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council on Tuesday approved a $250,000 contribution of federal funds to a housing development and passed the final reading of an ordinance increasing the minimum amount required for formal bidding to $25,000. Patriot Point is a planned 36-unit housing development for elderly residents and families...
WOUB
Precarious rental agreements pop up where no one is looking in rural Athens County
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Manda Gould and Shane Oswalt lived in a rental trailer on Mush Run Road for almost two decades. The only photos they have of that time show a badly decayed structure. There were several broken windows and exposed wiring. At one point, the hot water tank fell through the floor.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Eight more people including a Wood County resident are among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The eight were reported since the Friday pandemic update by the state, raising the death toll to 7,646 since...
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future. On Tuesday, December 13, Parkersburg City Council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investment: Doddridge County has cause to celebrate
Doddridge County officials have good reason to celebrate a planned project by Competitive Power Ventures, which appears to have been the result of cooperation among all levels of government and the company. “CPV is pleased to announce the selection of Doddridge County and looks forward to working with its leaders...
WTAP
Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South Student Council holding Toys for Tots drive
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South High School Student Council is inviting the community to join in its second annual collection drive for Toys for Tots. The effort kicked off Monday and continues through Friday. Boxes have been set up near the main office for each of the four grade levels, with the class that collects the most new, unopened toys winning a prize, details for which are still being worked out, said Cate Evans, a junior member of the council.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Applicants sought for judicial vacancy
CHARLESTON — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or...
WTRF
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville transports visitors to Christmas in the 1800s
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville transports its visitors to Christmas in the late 1800s. Each of the 26 rooms and 11 fireplaces is lavishly decorated, each by a separate volunteer decorator. The mansion took 5 years to build–from 1888 to 1893.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay
PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Doddridge County location for proposed natural gas plant
CHARLESTON — A project to bring a new natural gas-fired power plant to West Virginia that will capture its own emissions for underground storage is moving forward in Doddridge County. Maryland-based Competitive Power Ventures confirmed Monday that Doddridge County will be home to a new 1,800 megawatt combined-cycle natural...
wchstv.com
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
