Newport, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards more than $334K

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates has awarded grants of more than $334,000 to nonprofit organizations and charitable projects throughout the region. The funds are through the fall Community Action Grant program with the foundation awarding grants from a variety of funds created by individuals,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager applications still being accepted

PARKERSBURG — Wood County Airport Authority President Bill Richardson said applications are still being accepted for the vacant Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport manager job. Five people had applied for the job as of Wednesday morning, he said. After the authority met on Dec. 6, a member said no closing date had been set but traditionally it was a week from the last advertisement, which ran Dec. 2.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mountain View Lane residents want Wood County Commission to greenlight roadway group

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission will be seeking the advice of its own attorney to decide whether a road maintenance association is approved. Over a dozen people attended a hearing to discuss a petition for the establishment of the County Road Estates Road Maintenance Association for a roadway, that is roughly over a quarter of a mile long on Mountain View Lane which is near Spider Ridge Road.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Local veteran ‘Mad Max’ receives Quilt of Valor

PARKERSBURG — A well-known sports enthusiast from Parkersburg South High School was presented a quilt from the local chapter of Quilt of Valor for his military service to the United States. Larry Maxwell, of Parkersburg, known as Mad Max, served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972, trained...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council approves housing contribution, bid limit increase

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council on Tuesday approved a $250,000 contribution of federal funds to a housing development and passed the final reading of an ordinance increasing the minimum amount required for formal bidding to $25,000. Patriot Point is a planned 36-unit housing development for elderly residents and families...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County resident among new West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Eight more people including a Wood County resident are among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The eight were reported since the Friday pandemic update by the state, raising the death toll to 7,646 since...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg City Council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future. On Tuesday, December 13, Parkersburg City Council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investment: Doddridge County has cause to celebrate

Doddridge County officials have good reason to celebrate a planned project by Competitive Power Ventures, which appears to have been the result of cooperation among all levels of government and the company. “CPV is pleased to announce the selection of Doddridge County and looks forward to working with its leaders...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed. The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation. Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South Student Council holding Toys for Tots drive

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South High School Student Council is inviting the community to join in its second annual collection drive for Toys for Tots. The effort kicked off Monday and continues through Friday. Boxes have been set up near the main office for each of the four grade levels, with the class that collects the most new, unopened toys winning a prize, details for which are still being worked out, said Cate Evans, a junior member of the council.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Applicants sought for judicial vacancy

CHARLESTON — The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David W. Hammel Jr. in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court serving Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties. Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge rules for Parkersburg firefighters on holiday pay

PARKERSBURG — A Wood County judge this week ruled the City of Parkersburg has been incorrectly calculating firefighters’ holiday pay and time off. Parkersburg firefighters are scheduled in 24-hour shifts, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., so their work time or regular time off only spans eight or 16 hours of a holiday. The city awards equal time off only for the hours on the holiday itself, but fire Capt. Wayne White, the lead plaintiff, argued they are entitled to the full 24-hour shift. He also challenged the city’s practice of paying down accrued time over 100 hours at the regular rate of pay instead of time-and-a-half.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Doddridge County location for proposed natural gas plant

CHARLESTON — A project to bring a new natural gas-fired power plant to West Virginia that will capture its own emissions for underground storage is moving forward in Doddridge County. Maryland-based Competitive Power Ventures confirmed Monday that Doddridge County will be home to a new 1,800 megawatt combined-cycle natural...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

