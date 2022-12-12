Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
WHEC TV-10
Bagby drops out of 4th District race, endorses McClellan
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Del. Lamont Bagby, a Virginia lawmaker who earlier this week announced a bid to represent the 4th Congressional District after the death of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, dropped out of the race Thursday. His decision leaves at least two other Democratic state lawmakers in...
WHEC TV-10
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
WHEC TV-10
New York State will create tool to verify that businesses are licensed to sell cannabis
ALBANY, N.Y. —New York State on Thursday announced the creation of a new cannabis dispensary verification tool. This comes just weeks before the first dispensaries are set to open statewide. The new tool will create a universal symbol that licensed businesses will place on their window and on the packages of the products they sell. You can see the symbol here.
WHEC TV-10
Report: Texas AG sought driver license data on gender change
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The office of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this summer sought data on how many people had changed the gender information on their driver’s license, according to a newspaper report published Wednesday that civil rights attorneys described as worrying. The Washington Post reported...
WHEC TV-10
Florida lawmakers seeking to calm property insurance storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers took three days to try to fix a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive Republican-authored bill seeking a $1...
WHEC TV-10
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
WHEC TV-10
California city agrees to end ‘crime-free’ housing policy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California city agreed Wednesday to pay $1 million and end a discriminatory housing program aimed at evicting criminals in what federal prosecutors said was the first settlement of its kind in the country. The city of Hesperia, San Bernardino County and its sheriff’s...
WHEC TV-10
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun...
WHEC TV-10
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state’s death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
WHEC TV-10
Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children, according to a sweeping audit released Tuesday that outlines multiple deficiencies inside the Department of Children’s Services. The 164-page report comes as state...
WHEC TV-10
Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state additional time to carry out an execution after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule...
WHEC TV-10
Greenlight Networks announces expansion of fiber optic lines in Chili
CHILI, N.Y. Greenlight Networks is announcing major infrastructure plans for neighborhoods in Chili. The company is laying fiber optic lines in town, estimating it will bring service to more than 6,000 additional households by the end of 2023. Greenlight held an event this morning at the Town of Chili Fire...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday and Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Partly cloudy skies and dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s are in store for Wednesday. There will be increasing clouds and wind for Wednesday night and precipitation arriving for Thursday. Plan on a wintry mix mid to late Wednesday morning changing to a heavier...
