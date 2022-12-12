Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Alexi Hawley on How ‘The Recruit’ Fits Into a Netflix Ad-Tier World, Lessons From Broadcast and Future of eOne Overall Deal
“The Rookie” executive producer Alexi Hawley has mastered the art of the broadcast drama — but he’s a bit of a (pun intended) rookie in the streaming world. However, that’s about to change: Hawley is behind Netflix’s new CIA adventure “The Recruit,” which launches this Friday on the streamer. The young adult actioner, starring Noah Centineo, is one of three high-profile titles Netflix is debuting in December to close out 2022, along with “The Witcher” prequel “Blood Origin” and “Emily in Paris” Season 3. For Hawley, it’s his first significant foray into the world of streaming originals, as he’s...
Kevin Smith Makes Bold Prediction for James Gunn's DC Studios Plan
Kevin Smith is making a bold prediction about the plans James Gunn and Peter Safran are cooking up for the DC Studios slate: Gunn's ultimate plan is to recreate the iconic "Challenge of the Superfriends" Image in a live-action franchise universe. It's a bold prediction to make, as headlines continue to pour out about the kinds of changes that Gunn and Safran are making to the DC franchise – as well as which actors and/or characters could be swapped in and out.
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie
Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!
The White Lotus Star Weighs in on What Really Happened Between Cameron and Harper
In Season 2 of The White Lotus, the relationship between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) had clearly seen better days, largely due to their dwindling intimacy, though things were made all the more complicated by going on vacation with Ethan's college friend Cameron (Theo James). After Ethan confessed that Cameron had a tryst with a sex worker while Harper went on a day trip with Cameron's wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), this escalated the tensions between the couple, to the point that Ethan accused Harper of cheating on him with Cameron. With the season having concluded, the truth has seemingly come out, but Plaza's take on the situation might be different from what audiences witnessed.
Night of the Living Dead Sequel Rights Secured by MGM, Aiming for Theatrical Release
The 1968 Night of the Living Dead from filmmaker George A. Romero is a seminal film for a number of reasons, and while the legacy of that film has been expanded in various ways over the decades, MGM is in final negotiations to distribute an upcoming sequel from Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu, per Deadline. The exciting element of this deal is that the plan is for the film to be released theatrically, as opposed to merely debuting on a streaming service. Given the number of follow-up installments, remakes, and reboots of the source material that have gone straight to home video, this new sequel could bring the dormant franchise back from the dead.
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
‘Justice League x RWBY’ Movie Unveils Voice Cast (Exclusive)
The Justice League and RWBY are teaming up, with the DC heroes and and Rooster Teeth characters joining forces for an animated movie. Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One arrives on digital, 4k and blu-ray in the spring. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are transported to the strange world of Remnant, and find themselves turned into teenagers. Meanwhile, Remnant heroes Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang must combine forces with the Justice Leauge to uncover why their planet has been mysteriously altered before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything.More from The Hollywood ReporterChristina Ricci...
Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo
Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
Godzilla Black Light Funko Pops Launch As Exclusives
It's an exciting time to be a Godzilla fan. There's a new MonsterVerse movie in the works , a new Toho movie coming out of Japan, a new series on Apple TV+, and some exciting new merch to collect. The latest addition is a wave of new Godzilla Funko Pop figure exclusives that glow under black light. The lineup includes Godzilla from the 2021 film Godzilla vs. King Kong and Mothra. Both of these Pop figures are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 each. Note that US shipping is free using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Killed Off Another Major Fan Favorite
The Thousand Year Blood War same some major players fall before the Wandenreich in Bleach's major anime comeback, but the latest episode gave viewers a death that some might not have seen coming. In deciding to fight back against the Sternritter, the Soul Society has decided to take a different approach in attempting to boost Kenpachi's strength, with the original "Kenpachi" Unohana being dispatched in a fight to the death. Now, fans are taking the opportunity to say goodbye to a real Shinigami.
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)
After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup
Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
