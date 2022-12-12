Read full article on original website
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
FTX gets official creditors' committee in its bankruptcy case
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Thursday appointed a committee to represent FTX accountholders and other junior creditors in the collapsed crypto exchange's bankruptcy case.
Cop15: Lula calls on rich nations to give more to protect Earth’s ecosystems
Brazil’s incoming president adds voice to demand as Montreal talks restart after series of walkouts
Scientist
Mapping Tool Reveals Microglia’s Shape-Shifting Secrets
Microglia have distinct morphologies depending on where they reside in the mouse brain, according to a novel approach that reveals nuances about the cells’ shape. That form also changes with development and varies by sex, the researchers show in data that could aid in understanding the role of microglia in conditions such as autism.
Scientist
Notable Science Quotes
At some level, I made a choice that I don’t want to support, personally, his ecosystem. —Astronomer Mark McCaughrean of the European Space Agency, speaking to Science about his decision to start using a different social media platform after Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October (November 4) [This period...
Scientist
Hypertranscription by Tumors Is Linked to Poorer Cancer Outcomes: Study
The rate of transcription across all genes could serve as a biomarker of cancer with clinical applications. A newly developed algorithm allowed researchers to measure transcription levels more accurately than ever before, leading to the discovery that the degree of hypertranscription in a patient’s tumor cells is fairly predictive of their survival chances, according to a November 23 study in Science Advances.
Scientist
Silent Synapses May Provide Plasticity in Adulthood
The information we gather throughout the course of our lives—the quickest way to get to work, for instance, or the name of a friend’s new partner—is stored in synapses. In the adult brain, new synapses are thought to be formed from scratch as needed or through the modification of existing connections. Now, a study published November 30 in Nature unearths an abundance of ready-made ‘silent synapses’ which ripen upon neuronal stimulation.
