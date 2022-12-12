Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
Fox 19
Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
WLWT 5
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best
This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
WLWT 5
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Love Cincinnati and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Cincinnati. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Cincinnati to take part in a unique, Cincinnati-centric dating experience. Tired...
WKRC
Make your home the ultimate spot for fun & connection this holiday season
The holiday season is the time to make your home the ultimate location to welcome friends and family to make fun memories. Watson's of Cincinnati is the city's go-to retailer of a wide range of home furnishings - from living room sofas and sectionals, to dining sets and home theater seating. Don't forget Watson's has the largest selection of pool tables, patio furniture, spas and above-ground pools to help you enhance any area of your home. Whether you're looking for cozy family room furniture or a game table to create a fantastically fun recreation room, Watson's will help you put the finishing touches on your home.
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
WKRC
6 'N the Mornin' offers up authentic Southern brunches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Southern-style restaurant in the Kenwood area is getting accolades for its unique menu items. The folks from 6 'n the Mornin talk about their Atlanta roots and show a little bit about what they're all about.
Cincinnati CityBeat
How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors
If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Before and After Photos Show How Greater Cincinnati Has Changed in 15 Years
Over the last 15 years, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have experienced amazing revitalizations in many of their neighborhoods. Crumbling, vacant buildings in Over-the-Rhine have been replaced by bustling bars and restaurants; the beautiful Smale Riverfront Park was created in the empty spaces near the Ohio River; colorful murals dot the buildings throughout downtown and many places — from East Price Hill's Incline District to Newport on the Levee and Fountain Square have gotten makeovers. And structures we could have never imagined a decade-and-a-half ago, like FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, are now additional jewels in the Queen City's crown.
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery reported on Garfield Place in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Newly Opened Luca Bistro Showcases French Cuisine in a New Light
Frédéric Maniet is committed to dishing up French food for everyone in Mt. Adams.
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
WKRC
Local 12, Hoxworth team up for blood drive
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Donate blood at the Bengals Nation blood drive and receive a Rally House $25 gift card. Join Hoxworth Blood Center on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Kroger OTR Eatery from 12-6 p.m.
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
Cincinnati Animal Care wishes for a "silent night" on Christmas
Cincinnati Animal Care is working to make sure all of the animals in their care will spend the holidays not at the shelter. They want to place all of their animals in short-term foster homes.
WCPO
Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find
CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers. We found Kelly Rechts wrapping...
WLWT 5
Colerain Township resident discovers three cows in backyard
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was an "udderly amoosing" morning for one Colerain Township resident who found three calves in his backyard Wednesday. Colerain police said the resident, Jerry, saw the calves in his backyard on Old Colerain and Day Road. He said he checked with neighbors and anyone...
