ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old woman

By Jamarlo Phillips, Gray News staff
webcenterfairbanks.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County police looking for missing 11-year-old

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. “Family...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed woman to death in her garage in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her garage over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her garage in a gated community Saturday in Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. Police believe Bowles was in her house at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS2350.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy