Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old woman

Man sought in teen’s fatal shooting at DeKalb townhouse complex
Authorities are trying to locate a man accused in the July shooting death of a teenager at a DeKalb County townhouse community.
WMAZ
'Pain is real' | East Point woman continues search for those involved in husband's shooting death outside ATM
EAST POINT, Ga. — A wife is still mourning the loss of her husband and continues searching for answers one year after he was shot and killed outside of an East Point ATM. Police said they believe multiple people shot 29-year-old Juan Lopez, but a year later, only one person has been arrested.
fox5atlanta.com
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
17-year-old found shot to death inside vacant home in Clayton County
A teenager was found shot to death Friday inside a vacant home in a residential area in Clayton County, police said....
proclaimerscv.com
Police Report: Man Shot and Killed at Northwest Atlanta Followed By A ‘Domestic’ Incident
Police Report: Man Shot and Killed at Northwest Atlanta Followed By A ‘Domestic’ Incident. On Tuesday, a man was shot and killed and a domestic event happened right after the man died. The man’s identity has yet been released due to a lack of information. The incident happened at the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends shocked over son-father murder
Atlanta police reported a man murdered Tuesday morning. People who know the victim say the suspect is his own son.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County police looking for missing 11-year-old
JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child. Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. “Family...
Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed woman to death in her garage in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death in her garage over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles, 77, was found dead in her garage in a gated community Saturday in Atlanta, according to WSB-TV. Police believe Bowles was in her house at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, allegedly broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS2350.
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
Masked suspects attempt to rob Midtown liquor store, employees say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called to a Midtown liquor store early Wednesday morning after employees said it was broken into overnight. The store itself is located on Chattahoochee Avenue. Employees tell 11Alive a group of people wearing masks and gloves busted out a lock to enter and tried...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot, killed at apartment along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Family members say a 42-year-old father was shot and killed by his adult son at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday morning. Around 10:40 a.m., Atlanta police were called to the Synergy Multiple family Apartments located in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police...
Alleged gang member, accomplice get life in prison for Gresham Park murder
A man accused of holding a leadership position in the Young Slime Life street gang was sentenced to life in prison for a...
WATCH: Fugitive arrested for involvement in Atlanta man’s murder
ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man’s murder in November. Police said on Nov. 14, around 3 a.m., officers were called out to 29 Marietta Street NW about a person down. When officers got to the scene they found the victim dead on the ground. Police said he appeared to be suffering from blunt force trauma.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Burning body found in wooded area in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the location off of Old Gordon Road in northwest Atlanta near Collier Drive....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
15-Year-Old Teen Gunned Down by Stray Bullet at Atlanta Party
Homicide detectives are on the prowl in search of a murderer who senselessly took the life of a 15-year-old Georgia teen murdered while attending a high school party on December 3. Laila Harris, who is from St. Louis but lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, had attended the party...
