MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There’s a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents. Time for another test of that character. After allowing 400-plus yards for a franchise-record fifth straight game in a defeat last week at Detroit, the Vikings (10-3) will take another crack at clinching when they host Indianapolis (4-8-1) on Saturday. The NFC North crown will be theirs with a win, or a loss by the Lions. Though the Vikings were far more competitive than in earlier setbacks against Philadelphia and Dallas, the loss in Detroit further external doubts about whether their defense is strong enough for a deep run through the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 MINUTES AGO