Families demand transparency, answers after Red Hill groundwater samples detect ‘forever chemicals’

hawaiinewsnow.com
Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS: Navy detected ‘forever chemicals’ at least twice in drinking water at Pearl Harbor base
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Board of Water Supply officials want answers about toxic chemicals detected in groundwater at Red Hill a year before last month’s spill of firefighting foam. The chemicals were also found in drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2020 and 2021. As first reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trust in short supply following heated Navy town hall over toxic foam spill at Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An “inadvertent mishap.”. That’s how the Navy is describing the recent spill of a chemical used to fight fires at Red Hill. What went wrong is still unclear, but Vice Admiral John Wade, commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill, said they have ordered an investigation to find out.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals' detected in Pearl Harbor drinking water two years ago
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
KITV.com
Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says toxic chemicals found in firefighting suppressant have been detected in the Navy's drinking water system for at least the past two years -- at levels deemed safe at the time. But in June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans to prevent Waikiki from flooding still in discussion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than 20 years of planning to prevent a flooding disaster in Waikiki, the debate continues. The flood walls were a hot topic at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to help engineers come up with a new proposal. Previous proposals had the walls at 14...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD: Lithium batteries, like those in electric cars and cell phones, blamed in dozens of Oahu fires
The opening of the three month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday.
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
KITV.com
Honolulu ambulance provider overwhelmed by surge in emergency calls
Samson Juan's making about $27 an hour training to be an emergency medical technician. He knows it's a job that won't be easy.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a 6-feet high wall along the Ala Wai Canal to mitigate a 20 to 50 year flood.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project
It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
More than a third of Oahu's accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
Fire Sprinkler Retrofits Gain Traction As Building Owners Eye Rising Insurance Costs
Amid a terse political debate about fire safety in Honolulu, managers in at least 10 older high-rise buildings in the city are pushing ahead to install fire sprinklers for the first time, according to city records and interviews with condominium associations. Most building owners in Honolulu are trying to find...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries react to Ikaika Anderson nomination to lead DHHL
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson has been tapped by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson is no stranger to the Native Hawaiian community, but how familiar is he with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust? That’s the question on the minds of some Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals
KITV.com
Honolulu fire officials warn about lithium-ion batteries ahead of Christmas
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the holidays approach, safety officials are warning the public about popular gifts that could also be potential safety hazards. Laptops, wireless earphones, and electric scooters, for example, are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Over the past two years, the batteries caused 58 fires on Oahu -- a 150% increase since 2020.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Right now, only a fraction...
