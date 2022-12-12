ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Holiday Hero: Boise man rents a lift every year to decorate his 45 foot blue spruce tree for his neighborhood for Christmas

 3 days ago
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter

NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Warming shelters located in City of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season. The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]

Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder

Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
KREM

Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW

Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
WEISER, ID
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
