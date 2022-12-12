Holiday Hero: Boise man rents a lift every year to decorate his 45 foot blue spruce tree for his neighborhood for Christmas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
LGBTQ+ event at Idaho Botanical Garden draws protest and support
BOISE, Idaho — Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow at The Idaho Botanical Garden, is billed as a family-friendly event that is put on by Boise Pride and features the Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Boise Women's Chorus, free holiday snacks, photos with memorable holiday characters and a variety of other festivities.
City of Nampa establishing warming locations for winter
NAMPA, Idaho — With snow falling, and temperatures expected to drop into single digits later this week, some Treasure Valley residents don't have a warm place to stay. For the first time, the City of Nampa has established warming locations where people can go to stay out of the cold. They're similar to cooling locations that the city has had during past summers.
Warming shelters located in City of Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — As the winter weather temperatures reach freezing points, the City of Nampa has already made preparations to keep its community safe and warm this season. The city established multiple warming stations located throughout Nampa, similar to the cooling locations that were offered during the summer. The stations are there for anyone needing a break from the cold and a moment to warm up.
This $3.9M Boise Mansion Has Sensational Views & a Dog Spa [pics]
They say the perfect home doesn't exist. If spectacular views of Downtown Boise coupled with an in-home, ultra luxe dog spa are two of your top must-haves, you have to see this property!. No Pets, No Problem. Not a pet owner? Not a problem! This property has everything to offer...
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]
Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
KREM
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor
Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
What $1,200/Month in Rent Will Get You In Boise Right Now
We all know that buying a house in Boise is difficult unless you have a fat stack of cash lying around somewhere. I don't know about you but I'm working on my pile of money so for now, renting is the way to go!. That's not to say renting is...
Traffic delays in southeast Boise due to water main break
BOISE, Idaho — Crews are working in the area of Broadway and Boise avenues southeast of downtown Boise to address a water main break that has led to flooding near the intersection. Southbound Broadway Avenue is closed at Boise Avenue. Boise Police at 9:30 a.m. Thursday announced on Twitter...
Weather roundup: Snowy, wet road conditions around Treasure Valley
IDAHO, USA — Despite snowy and wet conditions on Monday, various Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies reported fewer crashes compared to other snowy days. As of later Monday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reported 24 crashes called into dispatch and six slide-offs. Canyon County reported six slide-offs and...
KTVB
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
City of Eagle files lawsuit amid Arts Commission controversy
EAGLE, Idaho — Beautifying the bedroom town of Eagle takes a whole team of creative volunteers – many of whom served on the now-dissolved Eagle Arts Commission. “The art commission ... promotes arts within the city,” former commissioner Jim Macfarlane said. “We would also sponsor and sort of champion art projects.”
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0