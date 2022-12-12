Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Deadline for the guaranteed monthly income approached: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore plans to build a $400B “utopian smart city" the size of San Francisco. Could Arizona host it?Jalyn SmootArizona State
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Comments / 0