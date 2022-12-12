ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Dalton Kincaid will not play in Rose Bowl

By Dana Greene
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One of the best tight ends in the country will not be available for the Utes football team in the Rose Bowl.

Dalton Kincaid announced on Twitter Sunday night that he is trying to recover from an injury and will not play against Penn State January 2nd in Pasadena.

Instead, Kincaid will begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

”I have cherished every single moment I have stepped in the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever,” Kincaid said on Twitter. “I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed, and every memory made. Throughout the journey as a football player, I have learned, and grown, and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds, and lessons, and relationships I know will last a lifetime.”

Kincaid finishes the season with 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He led or was near the top for every category for tight ends in the nation.

Utes hoping for different result in the Rose Bowl

Last week, Kincaid earned first team All-Pac-12 honors.

Kincaid appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half in Utah’s win over Washington State. He did not play against Stanford, then suffered another injury catching a touchdown against Colorado.

There was question whether Kincaid would be able to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but he gutted it out and caught four passes for 40 yards.

Utah started the season with two of the best tight ends in the country in Kincaid and Brant Kuithe, but Kuithe was lost for the season after a knee injury against Arizona State.

#8 Utah to face #11 Penn State in Rose Bowl

For his career, Kincaid had had 107 catches for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is expected to be one of the first tight ends taken in the upcoming NFL Draft.

ABC4

ABC4

