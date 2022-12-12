The Cowboys claimed Mullen off waivers Wednesday, Todd Brock of USA Today reports. Mullen will head to Dallas after a disappointing tenure with the Cardinals this season. The 2019 second-round pick played a prominent role over his first two seasons with the Raiders before suiting up for just five games in 2021 due to separate foot and toes injuries. He was then traded to Arizona in August, and he recorded 13 tackles and one pass defended while being limited to eight games due to a hamstring issue. After being waived Tuesday, Mullen should now have a chance to immediately contribute in the Cowboy's depleted secondary.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO