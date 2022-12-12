Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Questionable Thursday
Sergachev (undisclosed) is in doubt to face Columbus on Thursday. Coach Jon Cooper told reporters, "He is slightly banged up so he might not play tonight," per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida. At this point, Sergachev should be considered a game-time decision at best given Cooper's statement. Offensively, the...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Trayvon Mullen: Picked up by Dallas
The Cowboys claimed Mullen off waivers Wednesday, Todd Brock of USA Today reports. Mullen will head to Dallas after a disappointing tenure with the Cardinals this season. The 2019 second-round pick played a prominent role over his first two seasons with the Raiders before suiting up for just five games in 2021 due to separate foot and toes injuries. He was then traded to Arizona in August, and he recorded 13 tackles and one pass defended while being limited to eight games due to a hamstring issue. After being waived Tuesday, Mullen should now have a chance to immediately contribute in the Cowboy's depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ryan Hendrix: Lands with Diamondbacks
Hendrix signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, the pitcher announced. Hendrix posted a 5.85 ERA across 45 relief appearances for the Reds from 2021-22. He'll attempt to win a middle relief gig in spring training.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Maryland falls from Top 25 And 1 after blowout to UCLA extends losing streak
A light schedule Wednesday night left all eyes on UCLA at Maryland. That was bad news for Maryland. Final score: Bruins 87, Terrapins 60. It's not often that you see a home favorite trail by as many as 38 points and lose by 27, but that's exactly what happened to Maryland inside the Xfinity Center. UCLA shot 55.6% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the blowout. It was an unimaginable beatdown from the opening tip to the final horn.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
49ers' Dontae Johnson: Season's over
Johnson suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson suffered the injury on kick coverage to begin the second half. It's a tough blow for Johnson who failed to make the team out of camp while dealing a rib injury, and has spent most of the season on the team's practice squad after appearing in 30 games for the 49ers over the previous two seasons. His 2022 campaign will now end with just two games played and no stats recorded. He'll now focus on getting healthy and returning at some point in 2023.
CBS Sports
Angels' Kenny Rosenberg: DFA'd by Halos
Rosenberg was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday. Rosenberg spent multiple brief stints in the majors during the first half of 2022, posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 10.2 innings. If he can recreate his Triple-A numbers from last season (3.16 ERA, 1.24 WHIP), there is a chance Rosenberg can find himself on the 40-man roster and in the majors next season at some point. For now, newly-signed Justin Garza will take his roster spot.
Comments / 0