19-year-old man dies in Ruston shooting; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 AM, Ruston Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue in Ruston, La. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Willie Winzer who was suffering from apparent gunshot […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested at domestic call
A Ruston woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend and took his phone. Ruston Police responded to a Kavanaugh Road apartment about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim said he was sitting at a table with coworkers when his girlfriend of five year grabbed his cell phone and ran into the bathroom, locking the door. When she exited the bathroom, she ran outside and threw his phone across the yard. She then reportedly approached him aggressively and struck him on the head with her open hand. The victim said he retrieved his phone and called the police.
kalb.com
Sabine Parish man sentenced for injuring two teenage girls in Vernon Parish crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sentencing hearing for a Sabine Parish man who was convicted for seriously injuring two teenage girls in a head-on crash in Vernon Parish was held on December 13. Ronald Lynn Graves, 64 of Sabine Parish, was convicted of two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious person arrested on warrants
A Ruston man was arrested Monday morning after police spotted him hiding in a vacant building. A Ruston Police shift supervisor was on patrol about 8:45 a.m. when he saw the man crouched down in a vacant building on E. Mississippi Avenue. Jabarri Thurman, 23, was found on the old city power plant property now owned by a Monroe development company. Thurman was not authorized to be in the building.
cenlanow.com
Arrest made after Rapides pursuit, barricade
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU Police arrest trespasser
A woman banned from the Grambling State University campus was arrested Sunday by campus police after allegedly causing a disturbance in a dormitory. GSU officers responded to a disturbance in Douglass Hall about 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. A housing official pointed out Alizia M. Houston, 20, of Oklahoma City as the perpetrator.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dubach burglary suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with a November 30 burglary near Dubach. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Conrad Albritton, 31, was developed as a suspect in the case. Albritton was located in Dubach on Thursday and questioned about the burglary. Albritton admitted taking a...
Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
cenlanow.com
RADE investigation results in arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 9th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents concluded a two-month investigation stemming from community complaints of fentanyl being sold from a house on Levin Street in Alexandria. As Agents began their investigation, the suspect was identified as D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Police respond to praying man
Ruston Police arrested a man for drug possession after a call reporting the man was kneeling in the street. Officers responded to Larson Street Wednesday evening to find Larry Moss, Jr., 37, of Ruston kneeling below a street light with his arms outstretched. Moss said he comes to that location to pray.
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD searches for shoplifter
The Ruston Police Department is looking to the community to help identify a shoplifter. If you recognize the individual in the picture above, please contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways: individuals can call 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.
ktalnews.com
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A comical social media post about the Grinch’s faux arrest in Sabine Parish has gathered more than 300 shares on Facebook and caused more than a few chuckles on Sunday. According to the post, the Grinch was “caught and arrested” by Sabine Parish Sheriff...
cenlanow.com
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According...
kalb.com
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
kalb.com
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District serves the parishes of Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry. Rapides Parish has been a member of RRABB for more than 100 years and accounts for most of the funds that are allocated for levee projects. Now they want to leave the district.
'Magic Christmas' Lights Show in Alexandria is Well Worth the Trip
If you want to jaunt up I-49 and visit Alexandria, you can see one of my personal favorites. It's called "Magic Christmas" and it's a long-time favorite in the CENLA area.
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
kalb.com
United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
