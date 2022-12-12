Read full article on original website
Recommendations Developed for Lower-Extremity Varicose Veins
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In clinical practice guidelines issued by the Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society, and published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and treatment of lower-extremity varicose veins.
Clinical Management and Outcomes of Adhesive Small Bowel Obstruction in Octogenarians
The following is a summary of “Adhesive small bowel obstruction in octogenarians: A 6-year retrospective single-center analysis of clinical management and outcomes” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Quero et al. There was a paucity of research on the therapy and results of adhesive bowel...
Why There’s Need to Talk About Back Knee Washout?
The following is a summary of “Is It Time to Bring Back Knee Washout?” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ike et al. It is possible to get rid of the phlogistic material that is contributing to the difficulty currently being encountered by emptying the contents of the knee joint and cleaning them with water. This will allow you to get rid of the phlogistic material that is contributing to the difficulty that is currently being encountered.
Squeezed by Temp Nurse Costs, Hospital Systems Create Their Own Staffing Agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals.
COVID-19 increased anxiety rates during the perinatal period and pregnancy
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, women reported worsening anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to pre-pandemic times. 2. Furthermore, rates of depression were higher during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not reach statistical significance, compared to pre-pandemic times. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Depression and anxiety affect a...
Ultraprocessed food intake is associated with cognitive decline in geriatric populations
1. At 8 years follow-up, a higher percentage of daily caloric intake from ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) was associated with quicker global cognitive decline and executive function decline, but not associated with memory decline. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) While dementia is a leading cause of disability worldwide, the paucity of...
Low-dose interleukin 2 may be beneficial for primary Sjögren syndrome
1. Among patients with primary Sjögren syndrome, therapy with low-dose interleukin 2 significantly improved outcomes as determined by the European League Against Rheumatism Sjögren’s Syndrome Disease Activity Index. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Primary Sjögren syndrome (pSS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that is characterized...
Continuous Versus Intermittent Enteral Feeding in Critical Patients
The following is a summary of “Comparison of continuous versus intermittent enteral feeding in critically ill patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Heffernan, et al. Patients in critical care often have their nutritional needs met via the enteral...
Self-Service Vending Machine Provides Harm Reduction Services
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The implementation of an automated harm reduction dispensing machine is associated with increased access and use of harm reduction products and services, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. Daniel Arendt, Pharm.D., from...
High-Dose Chemotherapy Plus ASCT Superior to Standard Immune-Chemotherapy in Primary CNS Lymphoma
Consolidation high-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplantation (HCT/ASCT) significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with consolidation non-myeloablative immuno-chemotherapy in patients with primary CNS lymphoma. The phase 3 MATRix/IELSG43 trial included immunocompetent patients with newly diagnosed primary CNS lymphoma to receive four cycles of MATRIx...
Carotid and femoral bruits as cardiovascular risk indicators in a middle-aged Finnish population
1. Patients with auscultated carotid and femoral bruits were found to have an elevated risk for cardiovascular (CV) mortality, but after excluding patients with a history of CV events, no association was found between bruits and CV events or all-cause mortality. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) As the leading cause...
Ziltivekimab associated with multiple proatherogenic inflammatory pathways – secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial
1. In this secondary analysis of the RESCUE trial, targeted interleukin 6 (IL-6) ligand inhibition with ziltivekimab was associated with a lower neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) at week 12, suggesting it may disrupt atherogenic inflammatory pathways, particularly those mediated by myeloid cell compartment. 2. The estimated treatment difference compared with placebo...
The Apple Watch may have future applications in mental health disorders
1. In this literature review, heart rate variability measurements were able to detect mild mental stress, despite some gaps in data. 2. Furthermore, accelerometer-based sleep monitoring had a high accuracy and sensitivity in detecting sleep. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The Apple Watch has continually advanced the capabilities of smartwatches...
Variations in the Risk of Death with Substance Use Disorder
The following is a summary of the “Patterns of mortality risk among patients with substance use disorder: an opportunity for proactive patient safety?” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Svensson et al. When compared to the general population, patients with substance use disorder (SUD) have...
Before Vs. After Bariatric Surgery: Assessing the Maternal and Neonatal Outcome of Women
The following is a summary of “Maternal and neonatal outcome of women before vs. after bariatric surgery: A single tertiary center experience” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Hazan et al. Obesity raises the risk of preterm and post-term delivery, small and large for gestational...
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus: Role of lncRNA-MEG8/miR-296-3p Axis
The following is a summary of “Role of lncRNA-MEG8/miR-296-3p axis in gestational diabetes mellitus” published in the September 2022 issue of Nephrology by Bian et al. Most pregnancies end in gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), which is a frequent consequence. Long-noncoding RNA maternally expressed 8 (lncRNA-MEG8) mechanisms and effects on gestational diabetes mellitus were the subjects of the study.
Study site selection in trials pertaining to transcatheter valvular therapies can affect the socioeconomic makeup of the sample
1. Amongst hospitals with a cardiac surgery department, 11.5% participated actively in research trials of transcatheter mitral or tricuspid therapies. 2. Trial sites tended to serve a smaller proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals than did non-trial sites, but the ethnic makeup of patients was not different between the hospitals. Level...
Psychosocial Stress Tied to Higher Risk for Acute Stroke
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Self-reported psychosocial stress is associated with an increased risk for stroke, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Catriona Reddin, from National University of Ireland Galway, and colleagues examined whether psychosocial stress is associated with the risk...
Are You an Optimist? Could You Learn to Be? Your Health May Depend on It.
When you think about the future, do you expect good or bad things to happen?. If you weigh in on the “good” side, you’re an optimist. And that has positive implications for your health in later life. Multiple studies show a strong association between higher levels of...
