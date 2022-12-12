ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 12:03 a.m. EST

By AP
 3 days ago

2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening statements are expected Monday in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial comes less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. While Rhodes' and Meggs' verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question in the next trial is whether prosecutors will be able to convince jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Mas'ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule is back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024. NASA says it will announce the crew early next year. Orion launched last month on NASA’s new mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight of NASA’s new Artemis moon program. Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago Sunday.

Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States. Older adults make up a growing share of U.S. deaths. And less than half of nursing home residents are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs point to a difficult winter ahead for the oldest Americans and the people who care for them. Nursing homes leaders are redoubling efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new version of the COVID-19 vaccine. They worry that the general public has lost a sense of urgency — a change that could put older adults at higher risk.

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it executed its second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, identified the man executed on Monday as Majidreza Rahnavard. He had been convicted over allegedly stabbing two security force members to death Nov. 17 in Mashhad and wounding four others. Iran executed the first prisoner detained amid the demonstrations Thursday. The protests have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying around a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews are steadily erecting hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers along the rugged east end of Arizona’s boundary with Mexico as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey makes a bold show of border enforcement even as he prepares to step aside next month for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. Ducey ordered the containers to fill open spaces on the border wall that former President Donald Trump promoted to stop people from crossing illegally. It's unclear what Hobbs will do. Federal agencies say Arizona is violating U.S. law and environmental groups say the containers could imperil natural water systems and endangered species.

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses have had to curb their hours of operations or services as they continue to grapple with labor shortages. The National Restaurant Association’s most recent monthly survey of 4,200 restaurant operators found that 60% of restaurants reduced hours of operation on the days they were open, while 38% closed on the days they would normally be open compared to right before the pandemic. The changes are creating a disconnect between customers who want to shop and dine like they used to during pre-pandemic times and exhausted employees who no longer want to work those long hours. That push-pull is only being heightened during the busy holiday shopping season.

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79. Silas' family announced his death on Sunday. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times that her father died Saturday night of cardiac arrest. Paul Silas won exactly 400 games as a coach, including playoffs. He played for two championship teams in Boston and another in Seattle. He was a head coach in San Diego, Charlotte, New Orleans and Cleveland.

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:05 a.m. EST

Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further increase the costs of many consumer and business loans...
Salon

Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers

Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Peru's new government gives military new power amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s new government declared 30-day national emergency on Wednesday amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo. "The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda announced. Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, pleaded for...
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Wisconsin State Journal. December 10, 2022. Editorial: Same-sex marriage wins again — this time for good Dearly beloved, we gather here today to celebrate federal protection for same-sex marriage. Congratulations to every man who has married a man, and to every woman who has married a woman, in Wisconsin and across America. Your bonds of...
Russian space capsule leak likely caused by micrometeorite

MOSCOW (AP) — A coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station was likely caused by a micrometeorite strike, a Russian space official said Thursday. Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and NASA both have said that the incident hasn't posed any danger to the station's crew. Sergei Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut who serves as the director of crewed space flight programs at Roscosmos, said the coolant...
A tortured and deadly legacy: Kissinger and realpolitik in US foreign policy

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jarrod Hayes, UMass Lowell (THE CONVERSATION) In 2023, Henry Kissinger will mark a century since his birth and more than 50 years of influence on American foreign policy. Kissinger’s centennial represents an important opportunity to reflect on not only his influence, but also the effects of the vision of foreign policy he has espoused. ...
War in Ukraine hinges on who gets more rockets and shells first

The potential addition of Patriot missile defense batteries to Ukraine’s arsenal comes as Kyiv and Moscow both face a critical question with the war in its 10th month: Can they secure enough missiles and artillery through winter to prevail? A combination of cold, but still wet weather and Russian consolidation along defensive lines has slowed advances by either side on Ukraine’s battlefields, but not the war’s intensity. The conflict continues to churn through limited reserves of troops and munitions at a frightening pace. ...
Indonesia struggles to build military that can stave off China

Indonesia is confronting challenges overhauling its aging military despite a spending splurge to face down threats that include a long-running territorial dispute with its biggest trading partner, China. Incursions by Chinese vessels into waters around the Natuna Islands, between Malaysia and Indonesia, have put Jakarta on alert. The government recently relocated a major naval fleet command to Riau, near the islands, after starting construction on a submarine base last year. It also announced plans to spend $125 billion on new weapons, despite a shrinking defense...
Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

“These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a lot has happened: He had a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 500 drones have already been sent to Ukraine and a new effort to raise funds toward 10 reconnaissance drones has been launched. ...
Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police Monday, setting fire to several vehicles and allegedly attempting to invade the federal police’s headquarters in capital city Brasilia. Images of chaos as a small number of protesters, many wearing the yellow and green of Brazil's flag that has come to symbolize Bolsonarismo, roamed the city, circulated on local television channels and social media. Brasilia's public...
Ethiopians file lawsuit against Meta over hate speech in war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Ethiopians have filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent company, Meta, over hate speech they say was allowed and even promoted on the social media platform amid heated rhetoric over their country’s deadly Tigray conflict. Former Amnesty International human rights researcher Fisseha Tekle is one petitioner in the case filed Wednesday and the other is the son of university professor Meareg Amare, who was killed weeks after posts on Facebook inciting violence against him. ...
Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

LONDON (AP) — Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. The law doesn’t...
MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, whose term in office was terminated this week by fellow lawmakers, had been set to appear Wednesday before a judge in Brussels alongside three other people who have been arrested in connection with...
