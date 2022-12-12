Read full article on original website
Related
Business Report: Interest rates increase, Horizon reorganization lawsuit, new FTX CEO
If you have any debt, your bills are going up again. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the seventh time this year — rates are now at their highest level in 15 years. And that means you’ll continue to pay more for all sorts of consumer loans, from credit cards to auto loans and certain mortgages. The Fed increased rates on Wednesday by a 0.5% point — less aggressive than previous hikes but also said it expects to continue raising rates through next year.
Rate Counsel suggests NJ slow down the pace of offshore wind development
Offshore wind farms in New Jersey should consider scaling back how much new offshore wind capacity is approved next year because economic and financial uncertainties could lead to higher prices, according to the Division of Rate Counsel. Rate Counsel Director Brian Lipman suggested slowing down the pace of offshore wind...
Audit of general election gives vote of confidence to NJ’s electoral process
Few discrepancies found typically result from paper jams, voters not filling in circles completely. State-mandated audits of general election results in each New Jersey county this year found very few discrepancies in vote totals and none that changed the winner of any contest. Election officials checked individual ballots against vote...
Op-Ed: The next big step in fighting NJ’s ‘forever chemical’ problem
The Legislature is moving ahead on several fronts to overcome the state’s extensive heritage of PFAS pollution. The New Jersey Legislature is poised to be a national leader in addressing the toxic legacy of so-called forever chemicals that threaten the health and safety of families across our state. It’s time for our lawmakers to take action.
NJ Spotlight News: December 12, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Can volunteer tutors help NJ kids overcome pandemic-related learning loss?. Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed inviting 5,000 volunteers to support students.
Unions, local governments plea for health-benefits help
Rising costs will raise taxes, cut worker pay and NJ should help with costs, they say. New Jersey’s county and municipal government leaders joined forces with public-sector worker unions in a unified, last-ditch appeal to the state for financial help as they face health-premium increases that take effect in less than a month.
Lawmakers move to hide their addresses
Striking details on lawmakers, candidates and more spurred by safety concerns, they say. The addresses of lawmakers, elected officials and candidates would be exempt from public disclosure under three measures that sailed through a legislative committee Monday, dealing another blow to transparency and public access in the state. If enacted,...
Op-Ed: It’s important to fully understand what the turnpike toll increase means
The toll is the one tax that gives New Jerseyans a great return on their investment. Let’s face it: No one likes the automatic toll increases that will go into effect on the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1. But what commuters like less is bad traffic, closed bridges and potholed roads. And what taxpayers like less is overpaying interest on our state debt.
NJ is closer to allowing public cannabis consumption areas, as local startups hope for bigger opportunities
Dispensary owners and cannabis activists urge state to ensure local players aren’t stymied by high cost of entry to lucrative green market. New Jersey is close to establishing regulations that would allow cannabis retailers and medical cannabis facilities to create public consumption areas. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)...
NJ is short on psychiatrists. Lawmakers take steps to get more
The legislative focus is now on funding and expanding in-state medical programs. In response to a shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health practitioners in the state, New Jersey lawmakers are taking steps to try to bolster the field and address a growing mental health crisis. The Assembly Higher Education...
Long-haul COVID-19 claims thousands, experts recommend bivalent booster
Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli are urging the public and parents of young children to get the new bivalent booster, which offers stronger protections from omicron and its subvariants. Still, just over 17% of eligible New Jersey residents have received the bivalent booster, which better targets the evolving virus.
Amid COVID-19 rise, worries grow over booster rates
With coronavirus rates on the rise again and growing pressure on the health care system from influenza and other infectious diseases, experts are concerned that not enough people have received the new COVID-19 booster shot. Just over 17% of eligible New Jersey residents have received the bivalent booster designed to...
17.2%
Eligible New Jerseyans who have received the updated bivalent booster. While many New Jerseyans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, hospitalizations continue to rise. With the rate of transmission at the highest it has been in almost a year, officials are urging residents to get the latest booster. While a majority of people have received the primary series of the vaccine, only 17.2% of those eligible in New Jersey have received the updated bivalent booster.
Boiler ban ditched, but power plant rules coming
Rule would have mandated buildings replace gas boilers with electric ones to cut greenhouse gases. New Jersey still plans to adopt new rules to reduce global warming caused by pollution from power plants but has backed off from a highly contentious provision to require thousands of schools and apartment buildings to eventually replace their heating systems with electric boilers.
New measure is aimed at drawing more workers to health care industry
State lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require the state labor department to create a program aimed at bringing new workers into New Jersey’s health care industry. The measure (A-4617) also dedicates $250,000 for training programs. The push comes as the chronically understaffed sector faces drastic labor shortages coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union activity surges amid tight labor market, economic pressures
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Midterm contest in 7th Congressional District was most expensive ever in NJ
Outgoing Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-7th) is ending his stint in Congress much like he started. He held a town hall — billed as a farewell event — in Springfield on Saturday, with about 350 constituents to discuss issues in Washington and take questions from the audience. Malinowski has held about 140 town halls, either in person or virtually during his four years in office. He lost his reelection bid in November by 3% points in a rematch with Republican Tom Kean Jr.
Business Report: Inflation slows, gas prices fall, boiler rule scrapped, promising skin cancer vaccine
Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in a year. The release Tuesday of the monthly consumer price index led to a collective sigh of relief from Main Street to Wall Street and at the White House. Gas prices are now averaging about $3.41 a gallon in New Jersey, less...
Lawmakers want guardrails on warehouse growth
Bills would give more power to state rather than local governments. At least two new bills in the Legislature would provide some state control over runaway growth in the warehouse industry whose expansion is nearly all controlled by local governments. Advocates looking to curb the industry’s explosive growth over the...
Advocates urge state to ensure schools address students with disabilities who missed services during pandemic
Under state law, school districts must hold meetings with parents by Dec. 31 to discuss how services missed due to remote learning during the pandemic can be made up. Some New Jersey school districts may be violating state law around services that students with disabilities lost during the pandemic, advocates say.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0