ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland

By Auditi Guha
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yxzq6_0jfK9he000
The Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. Photo by Jim Therrien/VTDigger

A 49-year-old Windsor man who had been held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland died Sunday afternoon at a nearby hospital, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections.

The man, Jack Martin, had reported difficulty sitting upright in his cell Friday morning and was transferred to Rutland Regional Medical Center, the corrections department said in a press release Sunday night.

Martin had been held without bail since Oct. 11 on charges of heroin possession, assault and robbery, as well as on a warrant from the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department in New Hampshire for heroin possession, according to the department.

Martin’s death comes less than two weeks after a 74-year-old Bennington man died at a prison in Springfield . It is the ninth death in Vermont’s prison system this year.

The corrections department said the circumstances of Martin’s death were not considered suspicious. The department said it plans to conduct administrative and medical reviews, as is required after a death in a state prison. Vermont State Police and the Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office are expected to conduct separate investigations.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Corrections department reports death of a Windsor man incarcerated in Rutland .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Police ID victims in Bethel fire

Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
BETHEL, VT
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire

Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
BETHEL, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for throwing rock, injuring victim in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier earlier this month. On December 2, authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred on the bike path near Taylor Street at around 7:50 a.m. Police say the involved party was reported to have struck another individual in...
MONTPELIER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash

A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Police, medical examiner working to determine cause of deadly Claremont crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Claremont police are investigating the death of a driver after a crash. A truck and SUV collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Police said the driver of the truck had a life-threatening medical condition and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. The name of the driver has not been released.
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trespassing in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 23-year-old man was cited for unlawful trespass in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified of a trespasser on Holiday Drive at around 7:05 p.m. Police say that Joshua Reed, of Pittsfield MA, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Reed was located on a property where he had...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy