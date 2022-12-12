Read full article on original website
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school
TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members. Each student will be paired with a...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Philbrook cat being remembered
TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to Philbrook Museum of Art, you’ve likely taken in the art, the gardens and the iconic Philbrook cats. While the cats were originally meant for pest control, they’ve made a name for themselves over the years becoming staples on social media and on gift shop items.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa couple runs instrument donation drive to honor their son’s life
TULSA, Okla. — To honor the life of their late son, a local couple is running an instrument drive. The Darryn J Benamin Foundation began in 2019, and it’s mission is to give children and young adults the ability to invest in their musical passions without the worry of instrument expenses.
KOKI FOX 23
OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors
TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa pet resort postpones classes, doggy daycare for 2 weeks due to Canine Flu
TULSA, Okla. — The Woodland West Pet Resort announced Monday that they were not hosting doggy daycare or training classes for the next two weeks to minimize the spread of Canine Influenza (Canine Flu). “For the safety and well-being of all our furry friends, we will not be having...
News On 6
Covenant Living At Inverness Cheers On Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold
Miss Oklahoma and News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold is competing this week for Miss America. While many are preparing to cheer Megan on, her neighbors and friends at Covenant Living at Inverness may be the most excited. Retirement community Covenant Living at Inverness is home to Miss Oklahoma Megan...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
KOKI FOX 23
John 3:16 opens Christmas pop-up shop to help parents afford gifts for children
TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa is helping the community this Christmas with a special pop-up shop so parents can buy toys for kids at reduced prices. The shop is not open to everyone, and anyone interested has to sign up with John 3:16 Mission to participate. But Brian Bost, the shop’s organizer, said it really helps families struggling financially.
KOKI FOX 23
TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
Tulsa dog daycares take precautions amid canine influenza outbreak
As canine influenza cases ramp up in Tulsa, many dog daycares, boarders and trainers are taking precautions to keep pets safe.
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
News On 6
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'
Volunteers Needed To Help Lay Wreaths At Fort Gibson National Cemetery For 'Wreaths Across America Day'. Volunteers are needed to help lay Christmas wreaths at grave sites this weekend at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Tulsa County Deputies escorted two semis full of wreaths on Monday. The sheriff's office shared video...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
Tulsa Zoo asks community to help name new penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo needs your help naming a new penguin chick. The tiny chick was born in October to parents Ireland and Dassen. “This is a timely celebration because this month marks the 20-year anniversary of our penguin exhibit,” said Tulsa Zookeeper and AZA African Penguin Studbook Keeper Seana Flossic. “It’s especially meaningful to involve the public in choosing a name for this chick since the entire $1.34 million that funded our current penguin exhibit was raised through community donations.”
KOKI FOX 23
Final designs for Tulsa’s Center of the Universe unveiled
TULSA, Okla. — Final design plans for the remodel of the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa were unveiled to the public Monday. Planners have been getting public feedback on what to do with the space over the past ten months. The final plans include green spaces, picnic...
Owner Of Tulsa Bookshop Cites Constant Construction As Factor In Decision To Close
Eleanor’s Bookshop, an independent children’s book store at 11th and Lewis, plans to close at the end of the year. The owner cited the struggles of working through the pandemic, ongoing construction around the store, and staffing issues as factors in the decision. Co-Owner Kelsey McAfee is a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
