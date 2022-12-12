Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Nurse practitioners will do more in skilled nursing facilities if ICAN Act becomes law
US Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) is championing a bill authorizing nurse practitioners to expand their capabilities, including performing all mandatory examinations in skilled nursing facilities. Named the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act, the measure was introduced last week and proposes to allow NPs to order and supervise...
McKnight's
Lawmakers call for revisit of Medicare’s diagnostic brain scan coverage for dementia
U.S. Senate lawmakers are asking federal officials to revisit the nine-year-old Medicare determination that severely limits coverage of diagnostic brain scans for dementia. Currently, Medicare will cover one amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scan per lifetime while the patient is enrolled in certain clinical studies. With new evidence supporting the efficacy of these scans for dementia diagnoses, Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Edward Markey (D-MA) called for coverage that would support expanded patient access and encourage clinicians to use this technology.
McKnight's
Tossed from Medicare once, nursing home psychologist pleads guilty in second fraud scheme
A nursing home psychologist previously excluded from the Medicare program over fraud allegations has pleaded guilty to new charges that he bilked the government out of another $2.5 million. Many of the patients Michael Lonski, 71, submitted charges for were residents of skilled nursing facilities, the US Attorney’s Office for...
McKnight's
Long-term care pharmacy to pay $3 million over dispensing, reimbursement violations
Residents in nursing homes received controlled substances without valid prescriptions from a long-term care pharmacy that has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations it broke federal law. PharmScript of KS, LLC, received money from Medicare and Medicaid programs for the wrongful distribution of the Schedule II controlled substances,...
McKnight's
Top concern of post-acute patients is staff competence, small study finds
Staff competence and professionalism top the list of post-acute care patients’ concerns, followed closely by restored health and independence, a new study has found. Researchers from Northwestern University sought to find what matters most to older adults who receive care in skilled nursing settings. They looked at areas shown to impact care quality, including medication, mobility and mental health.
McKnight's
OSHA moves to make COVID-19-related standards permanent
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has finalized a draft of a COVID-19 permanent standard that aims to protect healthcare workers from exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Long-term care advocates have said such a move isn’t necessary when facilities are already following COVID-19 mitigation measures. After months spent collecting stakeholder input,...
McKnight's
Healthcare worker safety gets new emphasis from federal agencies
Two federal agencies re-emphasized their commitment to nursing home and other healthcare worker safety with actions in the past week, one of which included a request for permanent COVID standards. Monday, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality asked for public comment about the development of a National Healthcare System...
McKnight's
It’s time to let crime pay
It’s that time of year when journalists everywhere get a little panicky. Government leaders still in session will soon head out for recess and the regulators who often fill our pages with their innovative rulemaking are undoubtedly heading into vacation mode too. They’ve been extra busy this year, after all. (“Regulators, they’re just like us!” I hear you all saying with compassion.)
McKnight's
Most older adults would rather keep healthcare and religion separate, poll finds
Clinicians should keep their religious beliefs separate from how they deliver care, according to 77% of older adults queried in the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging. Yet many say they see a role for their healthcare providers in helping them come to terms with illness. Religious...
McKnight's
Diabetes standards for 2023 include new treatment guidance, address equity
The American Diabetes Association on Monday released its 2023 standards of care, including new guidance on prevention, diagnosis and treatment in a framework of equitable care. The evidence-based standards focus on care for people with diabetes and prediabetes and detail strategies for the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes...
