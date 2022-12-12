Read full article on original website
Victims of hate crimes no longer have to fear retaliation from their insurance companies under a new law in New York.On Monday, Dec. 12, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that prohibits insurers in the state from canceling policies or raising premiums on the basis that a claim was filed for a lo…
Lisa Saunders with her daughter Elizabeth Saunders. New York Moms Will Learn How to Stop CMV From Hurting Their Unborn Babies. I just received one of the best presents ever—the passing of “Elizabeth’s Law,” named in memory of my daughter. Elizabeth was born with severe brain damage on December 18, 1989. For more than 30 years, I’ve been trying to tell women how to protect their unborn children from the leading viral cause of birth defects, and now, I finally found a way—at least in New York.
My son is now 20-years-old but I remember the day he was born as if it were yesterday. What I recall is leaving the hospital with the doctors and nurses saying "good luck"! Good luck? There were no further instructions but I started by getting him home safely. The New...
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, two New York parents are facing charges after their now three-years-old child accidentally ate a THC-laced candy bar and ingested cocaine. According to the report, the parents, 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop, were arrested by state police...
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Grabbing a few gift cards to use as holiday gifts? Great idea! For the most part, people love to get them, but when they go to use them, that is where the gift cards can leave a bad taste in someone's mouth (hypothetically). New York State has been at the...
Animal advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across New York. Do you think Gov. Hochul should sign a bill to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits? Vote in today's poll here.
Two hikers from the Bronx got lost Saturday on the Hurricane Ledge in Kaaterskill Wild Forest. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers found the hikers, ages 29 and 30, around 8 p.m. The hikers were uninjured, but cold. Rangers provided them with food, warm liquids, and dry layers of clothing and helped the pair back to the trailhead.
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
A woman facing a murder charge in the death of her son could spend decades in prison over new accusations that she stole more than $13,000 in government benefits intended for her son. A federal grand jury has indicted Lisa Waldron, 43, of Palermo, with 11 counts of theft of...
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A court has sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in the continued fight against landlord Green National for violations at its properties. In October, Attorney General James sued Green National for not matching some parts of its agreement with the office. That agreement required a $300,000 penalty payout, fixing violations at properties, and hiring an independent monitor to review compliance at buildings. It came about after continued reporting and pushes from the city of Syracuse about safety at some Green National properties like the Skyline Apartments, where Connie Touri was murdered in February of 2021. Her family sued Green National this January.
If you rely on bagging your items in a brown paper bag when you shop at Walmart, your days are numbered. Walmart will be getting rid of brown bags soon. New York State Banned Stores From Providing Plastic Bags. On March 1, 2020, the law went into effect that banned...
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
