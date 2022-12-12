SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A court has sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in the continued fight against landlord Green National for violations at its properties. In October, Attorney General James sued Green National for not matching some parts of its agreement with the office. That agreement required a $300,000 penalty payout, fixing violations at properties, and hiring an independent monitor to review compliance at buildings. It came about after continued reporting and pushes from the city of Syracuse about safety at some Green National properties like the Skyline Apartments, where Connie Touri was murdered in February of 2021. Her family sued Green National this January.

