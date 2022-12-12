ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Passing of ‘Elizabeth’s Law’ – A Priceless Gift

Lisa Saunders with her daughter Elizabeth Saunders. New York Moms Will Learn How to Stop CMV From Hurting Their Unborn Babies. I just received one of the best presents ever—the passing of “Elizabeth’s Law,” named in memory of my daughter. Elizabeth was born with severe brain damage on December 18, 1989. For more than 30 years, I’ve been trying to tell women how to protect their unborn children from the leading viral cause of birth defects, and now, I finally found a way—at least in New York.
New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents

As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
Lisa Waldron accused of stealing disability checks from son

A woman facing a murder charge in the death of her son could spend decades in prison over new accusations that she stole more than $13,000 in government benefits intended for her son. A federal grand jury has indicted Lisa Waldron, 43, of Palermo, with 11 counts of theft of...
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person

Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
Court orders Green National to correct property violations, pay penalties to AG

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A court has sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in the continued fight against landlord Green National for violations at its properties. In October, Attorney General James sued Green National for not matching some parts of its agreement with the office. That agreement required a $300,000 penalty payout, fixing violations at properties, and hiring an independent monitor to review compliance at buildings. It came about after continued reporting and pushes from the city of Syracuse about safety at some Green National properties like the Skyline Apartments, where Connie Touri was murdered in February of 2021. Her family sued Green National this January.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
