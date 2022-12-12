Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts.

Wellesley police reported a serious car crash near the Newton Town Line Sunday evening. Wellesley Police

Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state.

Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine inches by Monday at 12:30 a.m.

In central and eastern Massachusetts, towns saw as little as half an inch and as much as four inches of snow.

Despite the relatively small amounts of accumulation, officials reported serious car crashes as early as 5 p.m. that shut down highways in Belmont, Wellesley, Methuen, Merrimac, and in Nashua, New Hampshire.

NBC10 Boston also reported serious crashes in Newton and Billerica.

NWS predicted the snowfall would wind down early Monday morning.

Snow totals reported as of Sunday night/Monday morning:

LOCATIONAMOUNT (inches)TIME

BERKSHIRE COUNTY

E Lenox 9.012:30 a.m.

Stockbridge8.54:34 a.m.

Savoy 8.210:56 p.m.

Becket 87:38 a.m.

Pittsfield 84:21 a.m.

Lenox 78:05 p.m.

Lee 78:50 p.m.

Ashley Falls 67:57 a.m.

S Sandisfield 5.86:58 a.m.

Sandisfield 5.28 p.m.

Williamstown 4.55:45 a.m.

BRISTOL COUNTY

NW North Attleborough1.68:40 p.m.

SW North Attleborough1.110:04 p.m.

NWS Boston/Norton17:06 p.m.

Mansfield18:13 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Hawley 7.511:50 p.m.

Greenfield3.810:26 p.m.

Rowe2.56:00 p.m.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Chester89:07 p.m.

Granville6.38:36 p.m.

Russell67:38 p.m.

Chicopee6.411:58 p.m.

Granville5.56:29 p.m.

Southwick58:18 p.m.

Westfield 5.710:49 p.m.

Ludlow 510:54 p.m.

Agawam4.77:08 p.m.

West Springfield 510 p.m.

Hampden3.99:21 p.m.

Ludlow3.38:27 p.m.

Monson38:16 p.m.

East Longmeadow26:45 p.m.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Northampton5.510:04 p.m.

Westhampton610:00 p.m.

Plainfield4.57:51 p.m.

Easthampton4.59:04 p.m.

Chesterfield710:56 p.m.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Cambridge1.59:33 p.m.

Medford 1.110:16 p.m.

Lexington16:30 p.m.

Pepperell 1.311:08 p.m.

Tyngsboro 0.812:07 a.m.

Wakefield 0.911:03 p.m.

Waltham17:09 p.m.

Westford111:07 p.m.

Wilmington0.57:25 p.m.

NORFOLK COUNTY

Walpole28:11 p.m.

Weymouth211:05 p.m.

Foxborough2.511:34 p.m.

Sharon1.88:14 p.m.

Randolph1.77:01 p.m.

Millis1.78:02 p.m.

Millis1.68:40 p.m.

Norwood18:41 p.m.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Rockland1.29:23 p.m.

Kingston0.96:00 p.m.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Brookline1.49:34 p.m.

Chelsea0.910:00 p.m.

Logan AP 0.911:01 p.m.

WORCESTER COUNTY

Oxford36:03 p.m.

Warren39:39 p.m.

Sturbridge4.111:25 p.m.

Shrewsbury 1.911:04 p.m.

Rutland27:42 p.m.

Milford29:28 p.m.

Westborough1.910:03 p.m.

Leicester1.85:38 p.m.

Charlton1.86:25 p.m.

Grafton1.36:06 p.m.

Paxton1.37:21 p.m.

Northborough1.37:48 p.m.

Auburn1.19:26 p.m.

Worcester18:30 p.m.

Southborough18:30 p.m.

Leominster18:30 p.m.

Holden19:25 p.m.

Fitchburg0.85:30 p.m.