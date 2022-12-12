Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Iowa football’s bowl game
Iowa -2 This rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl is going to be a rock fight. Both offenses rank outside the top 100 in scoring, while both stop units sit top-15 in scoring defense. Then, there are a number of offensive uncertainties on both sides. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras...
Daily Iowan
Not your average Joe: How Iowa football defensive end Joe Evans went from walk-on to starter
Iowa football players have Thursdays off during the regular season. And every Thursday, defensive end Joe Evans visits a familiar retreat on the north side of Iowa City. Abby and Spence Evans, Joe’s parents, have made a weekly tradition out of having dinner with their 23-year-old son on his off day.
Daily Iowan
Tracking which Iowa, Kentucky football players won’t compete in the Music City Bowl
The Music City Bowl will be the battle of the backup quarterbacks. Both Iowa and Kentucky football’s offenses will be depleted at the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, with multiple key players injured, entering the transfer portal, or opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Daily Iowan
Record to date: 19-17, $2,275
Iowa -2 Another line under three points in an Iowa football game? That makes sense for the Hawkeyes’ final contest of the 2022 season. As I have all year, I would implore bettors to explore their options with the moneyline before messing around with the spread. Iowa and Kentucky are currently -130 and +110 on the moneyline, respectively. Any moneyline bet will likely yield greater dividends than betting on a two-point spread.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
The Iowa football team will head to Nashville for New Years Eve. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will take on the 7-5 Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 31. Iowa and Kentucky will meet for the second consecutive bowl game. Iowa lost to...
KCRG.com
Mike Leach was a college football legend with plenty of connections to Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mike Leach had a personality like none other. After a quick stint at Caly Poly, Leach started his college football coaching career at Iowa Wesleyan. He talked about his time in Iowa and his take on Iowans before the Alamo Bowl against Iowa State in 2018.
Daily Iowan
Linebacker Jack Campbell becomes Iowa football’s 13th unanimous All-American
Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell became the program’s 13th unanimous consensus All-American on Wednesday morning. Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, and the American Football Coaches Association all gave Campbell first-team All-America honors. Campbell finished the season with 118 tackles, two interceptions, one...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Daily Iowan
Former UI President Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd dead at 95
Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd Jr., who came to the university in 1954 as a professor in the College of Law and served as one of the university’s longest-tenured presidents, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Iowa City at age 95. He committed more...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect
Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police charge man who shot himself in Court Street parking ramp with kidnapping wife, children
Iowa City Police arrested Carldale D. Hunter, 33, after a shooting incident on Monday at the Court Street parking ramp in Iowa City. Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.
Comments / 0