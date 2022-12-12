ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Iowan

Record to date: 19-17, $2,275

Iowa -2 Another line under three points in an Iowa football game? That makes sense for the Hawkeyes’ final contest of the 2022 season. As I have all year, I would implore bettors to explore their options with the moneyline before messing around with the spread. Iowa and Kentucky are currently -130 and +110 on the moneyline, respectively. Any moneyline bet will likely yield greater dividends than betting on a two-point spread.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Linebacker Jack Campbell becomes Iowa football’s 13th unanimous All-American

Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell became the program’s 13th unanimous consensus All-American on Wednesday morning. Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, and the American Football Coaches Association all gave Campbell first-team All-America honors. Campbell finished the season with 118 tackles, two interceptions, one...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Former UI President Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd dead at 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd Jr., who came to the university in 1954 as a professor in the College of Law and served as one of the university’s longest-tenured presidents, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Iowa City at age 95. He committed more...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident

Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect

Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police charge man who shot himself in Court Street parking ramp with kidnapping wife, children

Iowa City Police arrested Carldale D. Hunter, 33, after a shooting incident on Monday at the Court Street parking ramp in Iowa City. Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.
IOWA CITY, IA

