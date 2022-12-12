ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status

The House on Thursday passed a bill that would set a vote to determine Puerto Rico’s political status. The bill, titled the Puerto Rico Status Act, cleared the chamber in a 233-191 vote. Sixteen Republicans voted with Democrats in support of the legislation. GOP “yes” votes included Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Rodney […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy