Read full article on original website
Related
“Only in The”
Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.
Snake Chain
Punk vocalists long ago mastered anger and its many variants: rage, disdain, bratty irritation. For the London quartet Shake Chain, fear and vulnerability are equally interesting trenches of the human mind. On their debut album, Snake Chain, lead singer Kate Mahony gives madcap readings of both—sobbing, screaming, whining, and squealing her way through banal little snapshots of modern life. Her bandmates—guitarist Robert Eyres, bassist Chris Hopkins, and drummer Joe Fergey—clot their harsh arrangements with synth textures and samples of well-known videos. The blare only maximizes Mahony’s cantata of discomfort; it makes for an unusual punk record that’s as funny as it is unhinged.
Call and Response
In 1947, Bill Putnam discovered the future of music in the men’s room of Chicago’s Civic Opera Building. Putnam, a World War II veteran, was an electrical engineer and a born tinkerer, and he had recently set up a cutting-edge recording studio on the top floor of the Art Deco office tower. Searching for a way to add lifelike echo to a harmonica quartet’s rendition of the 1912 standard “Peg o’ My Heart,” he set up a loudspeaker in one of the building’s marble-walled bathrooms. Piped in from down the hall, and subsequently picked up by an auxiliary microphone, the band’s instruments were bathed in an eerie shimmer, like wraiths in an enchanted cave. Artificial reverb was born, and popular music has never been the same since.
Listen to the Previously Unreleased Sparklehorse Song “It Will Never Stop”
A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song titled “It Will Never Stop” is now seing the light of day. It was unearthed by Matt Linkous, the brother of the late Mark Linkous, while overseeing the songwriter’s estate and archiving his recordings. Listen to it below. “Great care has been...
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Gregg Turkington Remixes Animal Collective’s “Car Keys”: Listen
Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
Tim McGraw Shares Photos From ‘The Godfather’-Themed Dinner Party With Family
The country crooner and his family are taking themed nights to the next level with their Godfather dinner, dressing to the nines for the occasion. McGraw shared a little peek at the evening on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and even without knowing the menu, we're crossing our fingers for an invitation—it would be an offer we couldn't refuse!
Keri Hilson, Bow Wow talk Christmas movie with all-star cast
Singer Keri Hilson and rapper Bow Wow are starring in VH1's new Christmas movie "Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding" -- joining the all-star and all-Black cast for the sequel.
It's Been 30 Years Since "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" Was Released — Here Are Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
Three decades later, and "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal" is still one of the best lines ever.
Siouxsie Sioux Announces Return to Stage After 10 Years
Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees will return to the stage in 2023. Her first show since a 2013 Meltdown performance is set to take place at Latitude Festival in the East of England on July 23. Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra are headlining the festival, which begins on July 20.
Why Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is the Best Album of 2022
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed Beyoncé’s Renaissance for us over the summer, pops by to chat about how the album serves as a love letter to Black and queer club culture, and why it shows the superstar using her immense power for good.
“Shittin’ Me”
At his best, A$AP Rocky is a capable rapper, but his real expertise is cultivating atmosphere, combining his style and musical taste to create expansive worlds. That talent has waned in the past, especially on his last album Testing—but his latest single “Shittin’ Me,” which doubles as the theme song for the racing game Need For Speed: Unbound, is his best and most intriguing song in years. Wobbling synths and bass-heavy percussion from producer Kelvin Krash hit like an unexpected pothole; Rocky’s bars range from basic flexes (“Couldn’t ride the wave and now you ridin’ dick”) to references to movies like Juice, but they’re not really the main attraction here. We’re here to witness Rocky maneuver Krash’s hyperactive monster of a beat—and its meme-spoofing playhouse of a music video—with the energy of a first-time driver running a red light.
Watch Spoon Perform “Wild” on Colbert
Spoon stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their song “Wild,” taken from their album Lucifer on the Sofa. Check it out below. Lucifer on the Sofa is Spoon’s 10th studio LP, following 2017’s Hot Thoughts. The band recently released a remix version of the album titled Lucifer on the Moon. That track-for-track reworking was helmed by producer and On-U Sound founder Adrian Sherwood, and includes a reconstructed version of “On the Radio.”
Watch Paramore’s Video for New Song “The News”
Are back with “The News,” the latest song from their upcoming album, This Is Why. It’s the second single, following “This Is Why,” and it comes with a new music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. Check out “The News” below.
Listen to Wakai’s “hidden faces”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The Baton Rouge rapper-producer Wakai has a casualness to his delivery that makes every bar seem delivered in a conversation between friends. On “hidden faces,” a standout from his latest project Travel Team, Vol. 3, he applies this smoothness to a story of fast love that gradually turns deeper over its one, winding verse. Bass, drums, and vocal coos twist around Wakai’s words as he describes a chance encounter that turned into a hookup. It’s an open heart confessional fueled by scarred feelings from the past: “I see you when I see myself/I see what I had to do when I needed help.” Going from steamy to passionate to wounded in just over two minutes is no easy task, but Wakai makes opening up feel as natural as breathing.
Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown Announces New Thanks for Coming Album
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
Alvvays Share New Video for “Many Mirrors”: Watch
Alvvays have been outspoken fans of the video game Stardew Valley, and, now, the band has teamed up with the game’s creator, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, for a new music video. The “Many Mirrors” visual opens with a short title sequence before introducing two animated characters, who part ways with pieces of a star, journeying across various colorful landscapes before reuniting in the end. Check it out below.
“Oni (They)”
Kate NV’s music has been dubbed “experimental pop,” but what it really feels like is playtime. “Oni (They),” from her recently announced new album, Wow, begins with a bright, pinging synth oscillator, a shiny-clean surface that Kate NV splatters exuberantly in layers of paint. First comes her chirping voice, then a small battery of onomatopoeic percussion sounds that squelch, blurp, and sproing. Somewhere along the way, Kate NV’s vocals get snagged up in there too, spinning round like a red thread sucked up in a vacuum's brush roller, just another brilliant and confounding color in her palette.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0