Washington Examiner
Biden pushes Congress to pass Manchin permitting reform bill opposed by liberals
President Joe Biden gave his full backing to Sen. Joe Manchin's permitting reform effort, which has failed to pass multiple times over the last few months due to opposition from many liberal Democrats, as well as Republicans. Biden framed Manchin's bill, meant to speed up the environmental review and permitting...
Washington Examiner
SECURE 2.0 still looks like bad policy
Amidst the year-end and term-end rush to fund the federal government, some other legislative proposals are being considered for inclusion. Among these is SECURE 2.0, legislation intended to further reform retirement legal and tax provisions and plan options, following the bipartisan SECURE legislation passed in 2019. While there were some...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: The latest from the offensive against ESG in Texas
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. TEXAS VERSUS ESG: Executives from BlackRock and State Street traveled today to a courthouse in the...
Washington Examiner
The GOP requires a stronger House speaker
[The following is an op-ed from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) explaining why he is running for the House speakership and challenging Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).]. “Why aren’t you voting for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?”. This is a...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'profoundly concerned' for public safety after Biden pulls air marshals from flights
House Republicans have asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain how it will protect thousands of domestic flights this holiday travel season after pulling nearly all air marshals down to the southern border . Seven GOP lawmakers sent Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a letter on Monday requesting that...
Washington Examiner
Senate to vote Wednesday on Tim Scott bill to nullify Biden charter school rule
The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a resolution Wednesday that would nullify a recently finalized Department of Education rule that overhauled the federal Charter School Program. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), seeks to invalidate the Biden administration's rule under the Congressional Review Act, which allows...
Washington Examiner
Blue states prepare new gun control laws to survive Supreme Court challenges
Blue states are pursuing new gun control measures in the wake of a Supreme Court decision this year that upended the way courts may look at gun laws in the future. In New Jersey, lawmakers in the state are advancing a bill that would severely restrict where lawful gun owners could carry their firearms with a permit that, under the new law, would cost significantly more money to obtain.
Washington Examiner
Biden official omitted meetings with Hillary Clinton and George Soros from public calendar: Report
One of President Joe Biden’s top officials in the Securities and Exchange Commission omitted meetings with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros from his public calendar despite keeping the details in a private copy, according to reports. Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, reportedly removed...
Washington Examiner
Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring
The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
Jan. 6 committee to vote Monday on riot criminal referrals
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held nearly a...
Washington Examiner
Biden's gay marriage win may lead Democrats to retool Supreme Court attacks
President Joe Biden signing a bill into law that Democrats say safeguards gay and interracial marriages from the Supreme Court has been welcomed by its supporters. But the Respect for Marriage Act addresses an issue at the center of the political attacks Democrats aimed at the Supreme Court and Republicans before last month's midterm elections, undermining their ability to use the same strategy during the 2024 cycle.
Washington Examiner
Trump reveals 'major announcement': Digital trading cards worth $99
Former President Donald Trump's teased "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" turned out to be a new Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection. The former president made the revelation on Truth Social on Thursday, noting that the cards will cost $99 each. Portraying himself as one of the multitudes of billionaire superheroes that dominate comic book lore, Trump touted the digital cards as a way to make Christmas "great."
Putin accuses West of 'robbery' through sanctions in national speech on flagging economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "robbery" operating under the guise of international sanction as penalties bite Moscow's economy.
FTX gets official creditors' committee in its bankruptcy case
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Thursday appointed a committee to represent FTX accountholders and other junior creditors in the collapsed crypto exchange's bankruptcy case.
Cop15: Lula calls on rich nations to give more to protect Earth’s ecosystems
Brazil’s incoming president adds voice to demand as Montreal talks restart after series of walkouts
Washington Examiner
A working family credit that could fundamentally alter child poverty
Despite Democrats’ failed efforts over the past two years to permanently expand the child tax credit (CTC), recent reports suggest that some progressive lawmakers in Washington want to block an end-of-year omnibus bill in order to get their way. That effort is unlikely to succeed, but a longer-term compromise may be within reach.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration re-ups free COVID-19 tests as holidays approach
The White House announced Thursday that it would once again offer free at-home COVID-19 tests for those who request them through the United States Postal Service. The move comes as part of a push campaign by the Biden administration to head off a possible rise in coronavirus cases as winter settles in. Households can order up to four free tests, according to the COVID.gov website.
Washington Examiner
Voters, 2-1, say ‘amnesty’ makes illegal immigration ‘worse’
As Congress rushes to push through last-minute favorite programs of liberals before the House turns Republican, voters are warning against adding illegal immigrant “amnesty” onto the Christmas list. By a 2-1 margin, likely voters said that including amnestylike provisions into budget or immigration bills for up to 12...
