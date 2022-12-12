Read full article on original website
steeledodgenews.com
Longtime assistant Owatonna football coaches retire
When Owatonna begins a new era in football next fall, a pair of mainstays will be missing from the sideline at the new high school. Kevin Stelter and Doug Wanous announced their retirements during Sunday’s football banquet. The two have a combined 62 years coaching experience on the OHS staff. Both will continue to work in the district.
Sasquatch 107.7
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
See the Outstanding Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Minnesota Free!
Yes, You Can See The Ghosts of Christmas Eve for Free!. The latest Christmas tour for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will hit Minnesota on December 23 for two shows and you can go for free! Keep reading to find out how!. Trans-Siberian Orchestra Changed Christmas Music. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group...
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
Snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and is expected to continue for the next several hours which will make the morning commute difficult. At 5:30 AM this morning the Minnesota Department of Transportation said a lot of the main highways in our area were completely covered and those that weren't were at least partially covered with snow. See real-time road conditions on our free app.
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
KAAL-TV
Lanesboro man killed in loading accident in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Lanesboro man was killed on Monday in a loading accident in Chickasaw County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:55 a.m. at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. in Lawler. Joseph Gathje, 21, of Lanesboro, was trying to load a...
KAAL-TV
Semi, vehicle crash on I-90 sends Austin man to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a semi and vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County early Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 a.m., a 2005 Peterbilt semi and 2022 Chevy Equinox were both traveling eastbound on I-90 when they collided at milepost 201 in Pleasant Valley Township between Dexter and Stewartville.
Sasquatch 107.7
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Cascade Creek Memory Care Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a structure fire reported at Cascade Creek Memory Care early Wednesday morning. RFD said upon arrival, crews reported nothing showing from the exterior of the building, but found light smoke once they entered inside. Crews found that...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Marlee
This sweetheart is an 8-year-old pointer mix, and she came to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester after both of her owners died within two months of each other. Now, she’s looking for a new home. Marlee is a very curious pup and loves to explore! She gets...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
redlakenationnews.com
Mayo Clinic CEO pay climbed 27% in 2021 as health giant resumed raises
Mayo Clinic, which lowered executive pay during the first year of the pandemic, resumed raises in 2021. Some of the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's highest-ranking officials saw pay gains of more than 20%. The Post Bulletin has a report on the pay increases, which were led by a 27% raise...
KAAL-TV
$7,000 donated to Law Enforcement memorial in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received a $7,000 check for the memorial being built in Rochester Monday. The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association, who made the generous donation holds a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament every year in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in September of 2013.
