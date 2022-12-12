Read full article on original website
sherpa shane
2d ago
Thanks Calif for moving, raising housing cost and the economy to L.A. levels. Creating a reason for people to squat since they have no where to go.I'm sure the builders, or owners, are from Calif. Destroyed my once affordable and beautiful city.
3
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
WSMV
Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety. At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.
WSMV
Latest asphalt plant proposal worries neighbors in Old Hickory
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal to build a new asphalt plant in Old Hickory is getting pushback from some neighbors there, five years after they fought the construction of a similar plant. A public notice from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department shows Jones Bros. Contractors applied for a...
WSMV
Missing Clarksville woman found dead in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a missing woman was found dead in her car. 28-year-old Savannah Gilliam was reported missing on Dec. 11 by her mother who claimed she hadn’t spoken to her in weeks. Gilliam was found deceased in the driver’s seat of her...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
WSMV
Mayfield candle factory worker looks back at deadly tornado
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since some Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado survivors were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Nine candle factory workers in Mayfield died after the building was leveled by the tornado. Isaiah Holt was one of those candle factory workers. Holt was...
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
WKRN
South Nashville family gives warning after finding squatter in their home
A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home. Metro Police responded to a report of a squatter at a home under construction, and he was found by the homeowners. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
WSMV
East Nashville businesses believe paid parking lot is pushing customers away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You see them everywhere, a QR code you scan to pay for parking. Some East Nashville small businesses believe a new pay-to-park lot is pushing customers away. Until three weeks ago, you could park in any of these spots along Gallatin Pike for free. Now a...
WSMV
Neighbors calling for change to Ashland City rock quarry
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live close to a rock quarry on Highway 12S said their complaints about noise and damage to their homes have been ignored by city officials. The sign on the name of the business said Walker’s Quarry, but records show the quarry is owned...
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
WSMV
Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows. You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County.
WSMV
Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
WSMV
TBI: Man stole nearly $200,000 from Hendersonville church
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was indicted earlier this month after he was accused of stealing from a church where he worked. On June 22, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after a reported theft from a Hendersonville church. During the investigation, officials found Daniel Meadows, who worked at Long Hollow Church, had access to funds as part of his job, according to a TBI media release.
WSMV
One person rescued from abandoned church fire in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to an old church on fire in East Nashville in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to fire personnel at the scene, the church caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and two people were at the scene when they arrived. One was outside but the other had to be rescued from inside the building and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both appeared homeless.
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
Antioch woman’s mail stolen in broad daylight; she warns of holiday mail theft
A former Metro Council member is sending out a warning to others to stay vigilant after she said her mail was stolen over the weekend.
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
New industrial park coming to Murfreesboro
The 1.4 million square foot industry park will be located off Sulphur Springs Road near I-840.
Comments / 4