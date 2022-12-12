ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
Journal Inquirer

Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up

Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

How advocates say CT green spaces offer healing powers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Herb Virgo spends time on the trails in Hartford's Keney Park, he feels different. There's a "heightened sense of wellbeing, a feeling of connectedness," he said of spending time outside at Keney Park in Hartford's North End. "There are portions of the park that you can visit that completely make you feel like you're in another place, in another world. Not only in another city, but in a completely different ecosystem."
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

In the Suburbs: Sandy Hook will always burn in our memories

Ten years ago, on a beautiful, sunny morning in Newtown, a gunman blithely walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School, opened fire, taking the lives of 20 innocent children and six educators. At that moment, when death reached out to these beautiful human beings, something died in all of us as well. Suddenly, after hearing the announcement, we faced our vulnerability.
NEWTOWN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT cannabis businesses could see some tax relief

With Connecticut on the verge of opening its first legal pot shops, an effort is underway to get the General Assembly to ease the state tax burden on licensed cannabis businesses. The national prohibition on cannabis restricts cannabis businesses from claiming the deductions that other businesses do on their federal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The First 9 Locations in Connecticut You Can Buy Legal Weed In 2023

The countdown is on for retail cannabis sales in the State of Connecticut, officially. According to a Facebook post from Governor Ned Lamont and from a press release from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, "licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023."
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut paves way for gun restriction laws 10 years after Sandy Hook shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday marks 10 years since 20 students and six educators were shot and killed by a gunman inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Since then, parents, lawmakers, and advocacy groups have dedicated their lives to fighting for stricter gun laws across the country. They said their goal is for no family to experience the loss of a child to a mass shooting again.
NEWTOWN, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy