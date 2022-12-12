Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
wiltonbulletin.com
What can still go right for M&T Bank in Connecticut after early stumble
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BRIDGEPORT AND BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the second-largest city in New York, the logo of a corporate mainstay tops the lakefront metropolis' tallest building. In Connecticut's largest city, about 400 miles southeast on another coast, the logo of the most-prominent corporate arrival in many years was recently installed at the pinnacle of the city's highest edifice.
milfordmirror.com
Rate of paid family leave denials in CT exceeded Massachusetts, Rhode Island
For Jenn Jump, it gave new meaning to the phrase "double jeopardy" after she requested paid time off for cancer treatments and recuperation under a new Connecticut law, having contributed her fair share of taxes to build up the program's trust fund on income from a pair of jobs she held.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces $24.6 Million in State Funding to Remediate 41 Blighted Properties Throughout Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that his administration is releasing approximately $24.6 million in state funding to local communities help with the costs associated with assessing and remediating 41 blighted parcels of land in 16 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back in to productive use.
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
Gov. Lamont again pushing for total assault weapons ban
Gov. Ned Lamont is marking the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting with a new push for stricter gun laws, including a total ban on AR-15 rifle ownership
trumbulltimes.com
How advocates say CT green spaces offer healing powers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Herb Virgo spends time on the trails in Hartford's Keney Park, he feels different. There's a "heightened sense of wellbeing, a feeling of connectedness," he said of spending time outside at Keney Park in Hartford's North End. "There are portions of the park that you can visit that completely make you feel like you're in another place, in another world. Not only in another city, but in a completely different ecosystem."
Newington Town Crier
'It's because of a teacher': Newington resident appears in new campaign for CT Education Association
NEWINGTON – A local resident and education advocate is being featured in a new campaign by the CT Education Association. The CEA’s “Because of a Teacher, Every Profession is Possible” campaign includes cameos by people who serve in different occupations and industries, including Christopher Bortolan, who lives in Newington.
trumbulltimes.com
In the Suburbs: Sandy Hook will always burn in our memories
Ten years ago, on a beautiful, sunny morning in Newtown, a gunman blithely walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School, opened fire, taking the lives of 20 innocent children and six educators. At that moment, when death reached out to these beautiful human beings, something died in all of us as well. Suddenly, after hearing the announcement, we faced our vulnerability.
trumbulltimes.com
CT cannabis businesses could see some tax relief
With Connecticut on the verge of opening its first legal pot shops, an effort is underway to get the General Assembly to ease the state tax burden on licensed cannabis businesses. The national prohibition on cannabis restricts cannabis businesses from claiming the deductions that other businesses do on their federal...
The First 9 Locations in Connecticut You Can Buy Legal Weed In 2023
The countdown is on for retail cannabis sales in the State of Connecticut, officially. According to a Facebook post from Governor Ned Lamont and from a press release from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, "licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023."
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
Connecticut paves way for gun restriction laws 10 years after Sandy Hook shooting
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday marks 10 years since 20 students and six educators were shot and killed by a gunman inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Since then, parents, lawmakers, and advocacy groups have dedicated their lives to fighting for stricter gun laws across the country. They said their goal is for no family to experience the loss of a child to a mass shooting again.
darientimes.com
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
trumbulltimes.com
Christian Siriano shows off new CT home visited by George Washington in Town & Country
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. What do a millennial fashion designer and a Revolutionary War hero have in common? In the least, it seems, that would be a near 300-year-old home in Connecticut. That’s because influential fashion designer Christian Siriano’s new house, built in...
NHPR
A CT governor notified Sandy Hook families about loved ones. 'I have revisited that day many times.'
Someone had to tell them. “I’m with people who donÆt know where their spouse is, or don’t know where their children are.”. Former Gov. Dannel Malloy recalled his time in Newtown immediately after the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead.
trumbulltimes.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT Republicans fail another book report for 2nd-graders
To people who’ve lost sleep over it, the 5-year-old child of state Rep. Roland Lemar, D-New Haven, and Yale clinical professor of law Anika Singh Lemar has seen the children’s picture book “Julián is a Mermaid.”. More importantly, she is unscarred by it. I have read...
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Gov. Lamont to release $24M in state funding to remediate 41 blighted properties
The properties are located across 16 towns and cities, with the purpose of putting them back into productive use.
