optometrytimes.com
Presbyopia: The ever-changing environment and elusive Holy Grail
Panel discusses the highs and lows of treating patients with this condition. An expert panel of physicians discussed the various choices that eyecare professionals must make to manage presbyopia, with special emphasis on the emerging miotics for presbyopia. The panel included S. Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, president and medical director...
optometrytimes.com
FDA approves latanoprost ophthalmic solution from Thea for reduction of IOP
As the first and only preservative-free formulation of latanoprost, IYUZEH 0.005% is approved to reduce IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Today, latanoprost ophthalmic solution (IYUZEH 0.005%; Thea Pharma) received FDA approval for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). The formulation is the first preservative-free formulation of latanoprost; traditionally, topical ocular preparations include preservatives such as benzalkonium chloride.
optometrytimes.com
FDA grants 510(k) clearance to Bausch + Lomb for Biotrue® Hydration Boost contact lens rehydrating drops
The preservative-free, multi-dose contact lens rehydrating drops are expected to hit the market in early 2023. On Tuesday, Bausch + Lomb announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted them 510(k) clearance for Biotrue® Hydration Boost contact lens rehydrating drops for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses. The preservative-free, multi-dose rehydrating drops provide up to eight hours of moisture in a laboratory study.
