Hawley is happy to return to Class 2A Division I state championship game
The Hawley Bearcats return to the Class 2A Division I state championship game for the second year in a row. The Bearcats lost to Shiner in the school’s first ever appearance in the title game in 2021. Going to state is special for any team, but going to state...
Loraine falls in first appearance in state championship game to Benjamin, 68-20
Loraine’s best football season in school history came to a disappointing end at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Bulldogs lost to Benjamin, who was in the state championship game for the first time, too, in the Class A Division II championship game, 68-20 Loraine jumped out of the...
Loss in semi’s in ’21 motivated Albany to advance to state this season
The Texas high school football state championships start on Wednesday morning, and the Big Country is represented by four teams in the first four games. The Albany Lions play in the final game of the day on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. The Lions missed out on going to state in...
2A Division I State Title Game Preview: Hawley vs. Refugio
Hawley got a taste of the state championships last year for the first time in school history. However, it was denied a state title as Shiner ran away with a 47-12 victory. This year, the Bearcats are back for another shot at the grand prize at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 2A Division I State Title Game.
Loraine makes history with first trip to state championship game
Playing in the month of December is a huge accomplishment for any high school team. For Loraine, it’s an even bigger deal. Very few teams get to play for a state championship, but the Bulldogs are making history with their first trip to the state championship game in school history.
Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 15th
Cooler weather has become a mainstay of the Big Country forecast at least for the next several days to come. It looks like the seasonal weather will hang around at least through the weekend for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday December 13th
We are looking at a Tuesday afternoon that will be mild and seasonal before we start heading back into a cooler and drier weather pattern for the rest of the week. Look for much cooler air to move in. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of around 61 degrees. The winds will be light at 10-15 mph from the west for the afternoon. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at around 10 mph.
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 12th
We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
Dr. Seuss Park in Abilene, Texas (Everman Park)
“Oh the things you can find if you don’t stay behind.” There are so many fun, weird, and silly things to see across America and this Texas roadside attraction is worth seeking out. This small park in Abilene, Texas features six sculptures of children’s book characters that you are sure to recognize. It’s called Everman Park, but most people would just call it Dr. Seuss Park.
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
Hidden Gems: Abilene couple comes out of retirement with Bear’s Bake Shop, uses business to help grieve after losing son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bear’s Bake Shop is a gem that is truly hidden, because you will not find it in a typical brick and mortar location. The owners make homemade goodies, and what better place to do that than from your own home? The smell of your grandparent’s homemade baking is almost everyone’s favorite, […]
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for university
Over the last few weeks, I have been seeking out good news stories. Articles on people who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to the festive season, people like to read positive news.
How does one stay warm if the power goes out?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16. TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking […]
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
Local man arrested, accused of assaulting pregnant person at Abilene apartment complex
ABILENE, Texas — A local man has been arrested for assaulting a pregnant person. According to an arrest report, police responded to a northside apartment complex Tuesday in the 2900 Block of Old Anson Road to assist the Taylor County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they saw a vehicle pull...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Injured In Palo Pinto County (Palo Pinto County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Palo Pinto County on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 at around 2 p.m.
