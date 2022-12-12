ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, TX

texashsfootball.com

2A Division I State Title Game Preview: Hawley vs. Refugio

Hawley got a taste of the state championships last year for the first time in school history. However, it was denied a state title as Shiner ran away with a 47-12 victory. This year, the Bearcats are back for another shot at the grand prize at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 2A Division I State Title Game.
HAWLEY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Loraine makes history with first trip to state championship game

Playing in the month of December is a huge accomplishment for any high school team. For Loraine, it’s an even bigger deal. Very few teams get to play for a state championship, but the Bulldogs are making history with their first trip to the state championship game in school history.
LORAINE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 15th

Cooler weather has become a mainstay of the Big Country forecast at least for the next several days to come. It looks like the seasonal weather will hang around at least through the weekend for the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday December 13th

We are looking at a Tuesday afternoon that will be mild and seasonal before we start heading back into a cooler and drier weather pattern for the rest of the week. Look for much cooler air to move in. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of around 61 degrees. The winds will be light at 10-15 mph from the west for the afternoon. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at around 10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday December 12th

We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
sillyamerica.com

Dr. Seuss Park in Abilene, Texas (Everman Park)

“Oh the things you can find if you don’t stay behind.” There are so many fun, weird, and silly things to see across America and this Texas roadside attraction is worth seeking out. This small park in Abilene, Texas features six sculptures of children’s book characters that you are sure to recognize. It’s called Everman Park, but most people would just call it Dr. Seuss Park.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX

