The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
khqa.com
Man armed with machete tried to get in occupied car, police say
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested in Hannibal after police say he was armed with a machete and attempted to get into a vehicle with a person inside it, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. The incident happened around 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3500...
khqa.com
Police: Suspect identified in Hannibal shooting
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Hannibal on Tuesday, police say. RELATED: One injured in Hannibal shooting, suspect arrested. The Hannibal Police Department says Brendon J. Garrelts, 23, of Hannibal, is facing charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
khqa.com
Construction truck stolen from Macon recovered; Kirksville man charged
MACON, Mo. — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the man suspected of stealing a truck from a Macon business in early September 2022. The Macon Police Department identifies the suspect as James Michael Bass Junior, 38, of Kirksville. Bass is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and...
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
khqa.com
3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kjluradio.com
Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries
A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
khqa.com
Four Hannibal murder suspects seek bond reductions
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Four of the five people being charged with assault and murder in the death of a Hannibal man in October appeared in court Friday. All four were scheduled for bond reduction hearings; however, the only case that moved forward was Thomas Payne. He was denied a bond reduction on the grounds that he was on felony probation at the time of his latest arrest.
khqa.com
Police: Illinois man arrested for stealing from farm supply dealer
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — An Illinois man was arrested in Missouri in connection to a case involving stolen property from a Pike County, Illinois, farm implement dealer, according to the Pike County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Department. Patrick Butler, 37, was arrested in Callaway County, Mo., following a six-week investigation...
Two wanted for shoplifting in Missouri arrested in Mississippi after chase
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Michigan man and a Florida woman were arrested after a chase in Madison. Police said officers were patrolling the retail shopping area of Grandview Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. They were notified that a vehicle involved in a felony shoplifting and assault in Missouri was in […]
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 12, 2022
Aaron D Agnew (41) 1421 N 5th for adams Co warrant Possession of Methamphetamine at 521 Vermont Lodged 143. Mckenna K Livengood, 27, Homeless, Leaving the Scene of a Accident and Operating Uninsured at 701 Broadway St. NTA 108. Robert M Watson (31) of Quincy, arrested for Driving Under the...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn decides he wants to defend himself in two other felony cases
QUINCY — A Springfield man who is defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case decided Tuesday morning he now wants to defend himself in two other felony cases. Bradley Yohn, 35, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court before Judge Tad Brenner for a status hearing in two cases. He was charged Oct. 15 with allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer, a Class 3 felony, in the Adams County Jail. An Adams County grand jury indicted Yohn on Oct. 27. He pled not guilty on Nov. 1 to that charge.
khqa.com
Former Quincy used car dealership's name used in scam
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy used car dealership's name and likeness is now being used to scam consumers. Don O'Brien of the Better Business Bureau said they received a call about Bob Oberling's used car dealership Wednesday. A Louisiana man had seen a 1977 restored Ford Bronco...
afscme31.org
Rushville exposure incident underscores need for mail safety
A security therapy aide (STA) at the state of Illinois’ Rushville Treatment and Detention Center nearly died in October after coming into contact with an unknown substance sent to the facility by mail. She was ultimately saved after first responders gave her three doses of Narcan. Rushville houses individuals...
kjfmradio.com
City of Louisiana names interim police chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. – The City of Louisiana has named Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief following an open session where he was interviewed in front of those in attendance. Chief Christopher Heatherly was sworn in following a closed session vote by City of Louisiana council members.
khqa.com
Quincy Fire Department brings back bedtime stories
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bedtime stories with the Quincy Fire Department are back!. Starting on Tuesday, December 13 and continuing for 12 nights, a different firefighter will read a Christmas-themed book for the kids in the community. The stories will be posted on the Quincy Fire Department's Facebook page...
wlds.com
Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight
The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown. According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Fire and smoke were showing near the...
khqa.com
City of Christmas lights up Keokuk
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Rand Park in Keokuk has been home to the city's Christmas light display for the last 33 years. Approximately 20,000 to 40,000 people experience the drive-thru display each year. The path is about six-tenths of a mile and has multiple routes for guests to take...
KOMU
TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But...
