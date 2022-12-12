Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 09 December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Deondra Guy | Events Manager at Harlem’s Fashion Row. Jamie Harmon | Photographer | “Memphis Quarantine” | jamieharmon.com. What are the major threats to life expectancy?. Kiara Alvarez, PHD | Instructor at John Hopkins Bloomberg...
actionnews5.com
Tips for a stress-free holiday for the whole family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stress during the holidays is not just for adults, but children too. Dr. Rebekah Lemmons, Managing Director of Clinical Services for Youth Villages, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the signs to look out for and what you can do to ease that stress for the whole family.
actionnews5.com
Wonder Junior High closes for day after fire
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Wonder Junior High in West Memphis is closed for the rest of the day. School officials say there was a fire at the school Wednesday morning. All students and staff are safe. However, campus is closed for the rest of the day. There’s no word...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. sees increase in COVID-19 cases amid holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the midst of an already busy cold and flu season, local health experts have renewed concerns over COVID-19 as cases rise. The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reports a 30% increase in the average number of reported daily cases of COVID in the last week.
actionnews5.com
U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the case of a missing University of Memphis student. UPDATE- MPD identified the body found in Arlington as 25-year-old Barshay Wilson. Memphis Police say he died of a gunshot wound. He was supposed to graduate from UofM’s nursing school Sunday but...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 7 hurt in overnight crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an accident that has left one-person dead Tuesday night. Police responded to a three-vehicle accident at Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. When officers arrived, a woman was pronounced dead. Police say several other victims with injuries were taken...
actionnews5.com
Man struck in the head with golf club in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a golf club in Whitehaven. According to the affidavit, Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. Memphis Police Department says Caldwell was playing golf at 750 E Holmes Road, on Dec. 3,...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road. One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police. Police say the suspect fled...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Shooting in North Memphis leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempolice Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in North Memphis on Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 6:59 p.m. on Nicholas Street. Police say, one male victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The known male suspect fled...
actionnews5.com
Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove. One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police. The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold...
actionnews5.com
Car crash causes traffic on 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 385 at Kirby Parkway. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The Westbound right lane is blocked.
actionnews5.com
3 family members charged in Dessa Drive murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three family members have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a home on Dessa Drive Saturday night. Police have charged 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 45-year-old Albert Seals, and 40-year-old Tiffany Young for their involvement in the shooting. According to...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 men arrested after wrecking vehicle stolen out of Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have two men in custody after they wrecked a vehicle that was stolen out of Germantown on Dec. 9, according to police. Officers saw a black Nissan Maxima driving recklessly westbound on North Parkway near Rhodes College at a high rate of speed. The...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
actionnews5.com
Arrest warrant issued for man responsible for crash that killed Memphis firefighter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the fatal wreck that took the life of a Memphis firefighter back in August. Memphis police have now issued a warrant for the arrest of the driver that police say caused the crash. On Aug. 10, Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was...
actionnews5.com
Stolen car crashes into building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car incident that left a hole inside a building. MPD says a driver struck an apartment building on Faulkner Ridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say the driver fled the scene before police arrived. The car was stolen, and...
