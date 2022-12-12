Gonzaga boys’ hoops defeat Jackson-Reed
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 33rd Annual Gonzaga DC Classic taking place this weekend, with the host Eagles taking on a tough Jackson-Reed team.
Gonzaga came out on top in this markey match up, defeating the Tigers 64-58.
