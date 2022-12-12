ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gonzaga boys’ hoops defeat Jackson-Reed

By Jake Rohm
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 33rd Annual Gonzaga DC Classic taking place this weekend, with the host Eagles taking on a tough Jackson-Reed team.

Gonzaga came out on top in this markey match up, defeating the Tigers 64-58.

