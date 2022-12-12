Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Busby’s delivers donated coats to Boys & Girls Club
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta on Tuesday. During October and November, Busby’s held its second annual Coats for Kids drive to give the gift of warmth to local children in need this winter.
Understanding locked in syndrome: How you can help a local family
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gwen Snead is a beloved teacher, who taught for many years at Episcopal Day School in Augusta. In July she suffered a brainstem stroke and subsequently was diagnosed with Locked-In Syndrome. We learn what happened, her long road to recovery, and how you can help. And we’re gonna learn a lot […]
WRDW-TV
Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room. The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped...
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
WRDW-TV
Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations. Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet. We stopped by the...
WRDW-TV
‘It just eats me up’: Family celebrates the life of Izzy Scott
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday should have been Izzy Scott’s fifth birthday and his family is celebrating the holidays he isn’t here for. Over the last months, the first day of school, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Now his family is honoring his life, however brief. We talked to Izzy’s...
WRDW-TV
How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum. This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from. You can stop...
WRDW-TV
CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a year when inflation has taken its toll on millions of Americans, toy drives have become more important in an effort to make sure all kids have a gift this Christmas. It’s a good year for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office toy drive, with toy...
wfxg.com
Augusta University students upset about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
WRDW-TV
Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has investigated the growing use of fentanyl in our area. The number of overdoses is continuing to rise. While the holidays are a happy time for some, others often struggle. Something a former addict and now advocate against drug use wants us to remember...
WRDW-TV
Challenges of looking after a loved one with Alzheimer’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
WRDW-TV
VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits. On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”. It...
Signs and symptoms of stroke and why time matters most
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A brain-stem stroke like Gwen Snead suffered is not that common. And what is Locked-In Syndrome? Who of us might be at risk? Dr. Manan Shah is a Neurointensivist at the Medical College of Georgia at AU. He joins us to explain these rare medical events and the long-term prognosis. Brad […]
Golf Digest
Getting robbed in Augusta and why this version of The Match worked so well
Prior to this past weekend, I had never been to Augusta, Ga., home of the annual Masters Tournament. You may be wondering how that's possible given I've worked for Golf Digest for the last half-decade, but that's a different story for a different day. This past Sunday, however, I made...
WRDW-TV
Retired Edgefield County K-9 laid to rest after cancer battle
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office laid to rest one of their retired K-9′s after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday. Hurk retired from active duty in January and has enjoyed a life full of tennis balls for the last several months. He was...
WRDW-TV
Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
WRDW-TV
Saluda High students design ornaments for tree in Washington, D.C.
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ornament designs by students at Saluda High School are on display in Washington, D.C. It’s part of a display representing every state, territory, and more. We talked to students and their art teacher about why it means so much to them to be the ones representing the Palmetto State.
More speed humps heading to an Augusta street
Augusta commissioners approve six new speed humps for an Augusta neighborhood to combat speeders but will they work as well as neighbors want
Fire closes Applebee’s restaurant in Evans
A kitchen fire has closed the Applebee's location on North Belair Road in Evans.
WRDW-TV
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living. Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news. We talked to a program offering assistance for...
