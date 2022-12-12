Read full article on original website
Related
Yuma County joins lawsuit over Colorado River water transfer
The lawsuit's goal is to prevent future transfers of Colorado River water to Queen Creek. The post Yuma County joins lawsuit over Colorado River water transfer appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Yuma names new police chief
Yuma has a new police chief. City officials announced Monday they selected Thomas Garrity from among three candidates in a nationwide search. Garrity most recently served as Commander in the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia. He brings more than 32 years of experience. Garrity will take over for...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov.-Elect Hobbs to stop future work on storage container wall at southern border, including in Yuma County
PHOENIX -- Incoming Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to halt any further work on building a wall of storage containers on the state's southern border. "It's not our land to put things on,'' Gov.-Elect Hobbs told Capitol Media Services. She said this isn't just a matter of the state...
Yuma County BOS Chairman declares emergency due to Border Crisis
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Yuma. The post Yuma County BOS Chairman declares emergency due to Border Crisis appeared first on KYMA.
yumacountyaz.gov
Proclamation by the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Declaring an Emergency in the Unincorporated Areas of Yuma County to Address the Health and Humanitarian Border Crisis
Proclamation by the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Declaring an Emergency in the Unincorporated Areas of Yuma County to Address the Health and Humanitarian Border Crisis. Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County to address the continuing health...
kawc.org
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
kjzz.org
Bureau of Land Management looks at renewable energy sites near Maricopa and Yuma
The Bureau of Land Management has proposed setting aside more than 4,000 acres for renewable energy projects. The announcement comes on the heels of an Arizona visit by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to a solar battery storage site. The BLM will set aside land for two proposed solar energy projects,...
kyma.com
Dinsmore, Polston depart Hospital District board as new members are sworn in
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On Wednesday two members finished their terms on Yuma's Hospital District Board One. Rick Dinsmore stepped down from the board after serving for over two decades. Former Chairman Jeffrey Polston presented him with a plaque for his service to the community. Three members were sworn...
Visit Yuma awards several parade participants
Visit Yuma has awarded winners of the 19th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade. The post Visit Yuma awards several parade participants appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County announces new leadership
Imperial County announced four promotions for the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. The post Imperial County announces new leadership appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
calexicochronicle.com
Dr. Grandin Calls For More ‘Visual Thinking’
BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley was once again graced this week with the presence of one of the foremost experts on livestock and a champion of individuals on the autistic spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin. The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and...
City of Yuma selects new Chief of Police
The City of Yuma has selected Thomas Garrity as the new Chief of Police. The post City of Yuma selects new Chief of Police appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
The Field: Jones and Pancrazi on Recent Elections and the Past and Future of Yuma Legislators
On this week's episode of The Field from KAWC, we sit down with two of Yuma's past state legislators to talk about the most recent elections and an increasingly divisive political environment in the state and across the country. Russell Jones is a former State Representative who served in the...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay
The man tied to a string of business burglaries in Yuma also appeared in court today. The post Man accused of string of Yuma burglaries has trial delay appeared first on KYMA.
Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend
After 8 years a Yuma Christmas tradition came back and this time with a very special surprise for its visitors. The post Snow is coming to the Christmas Village this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Quiet and cold in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet, but cold conditions will be the main focus for the next couple of days across the Desert Southwest especially during our early morning hours. And comparing our morning and afternoon temperatures we we're cooler than normal for today and that will continue for the...
Comments / 1