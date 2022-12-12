ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Yuma names new police chief

Yuma has a new police chief. City officials announced Monday they selected Thomas Garrity from among three candidates in a nationwide search. Garrity most recently served as Commander in the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia. He brings more than 32 years of experience. Garrity will take over for...
Proclamation by the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors Declaring an Emergency in the Unincorporated Areas of Yuma County to Address the Health and Humanitarian Border Crisis

Proclamation by the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Declaring an Emergency in the Unincorporated Areas of Yuma County to Address the Health and Humanitarian Border Crisis. Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County to address the continuing health...
Here are the visitation policies at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Cases of flu, COVID-19 and the respiratory illness RSV are rising in Yuma County and elsewhere. Recently, Yuma Regional Medical Center announced that all hospital visitors must be 16 years of age and older unless a visitor is a patient. Deb Aders, chief nursing officer at YRMC, explained the hospital’s...
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal

Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
Dinsmore, Polston depart Hospital District board as new members are sworn in

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On Wednesday two members finished their terms on Yuma's Hospital District Board One. Rick Dinsmore stepped down from the board after serving for over two decades. Former Chairman Jeffrey Polston presented him with a plaque for his service to the community. Three members were sworn...
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 333

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms. 1 Mutual Aid. Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency...
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
Dr. Grandin Calls For More ‘Visual Thinking’

BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley was once again graced this week with the presence of one of the foremost experts on livestock and a champion of individuals on the autistic spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin. The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and...
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
Quiet and cold in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quiet, but cold conditions will be the main focus for the next couple of days across the Desert Southwest especially during our early morning hours. And comparing our morning and afternoon temperatures we we're cooler than normal for today and that will continue for the...
