Tom Thibodeau: Knicks must ‘do a better job’ helping Julius Randle avoid ejections

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Tom Thibodeau wasn’t upset with Julius Randle for allowing his emotions to get the better of him. He was more displeased with everyone else for letting it escalate.

“When he got the first [technical foul], we have to do a better job of helping him walk away,” the Knicks’ coach said after his team’s 112-99 win over the Kings . “As a team, staff, all of us.”

Randle was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after picking up consecutive technical fouls. He felt he was fouled on back-to-back plays, and didn’t let the first technical stop him from expressing his anger, going at two different officials.

The Knicks only led by 15 at the time, though they still managed to win comfortably without Randle. He was having a fantastic game, scoring 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists in 27 impactful minutes.

Julius Randle is ejected after arguing a call with a referee.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST
Tom Thibodeau reacts during the Knicks’ win over the Kings.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

“There are going to be some miss-calls. That’s part of it,” Thibodeau said. “Just keep competing. But when a guy gets frustrated, we got to make sure [to] help. … Just [have] an awareness. Go grab him. It’s a dead ball.”

RJ Barrett, who wasn’t in the game at the time, agreed.

“Once someone gets one [technical], you’ve got to hold him back after that,” Barrett said.

The Knicks were on the wrong end of a clearly blown call late in the second quarter. After Barrett missed a driving layup attempt that clearly hit the rim, they were able to retrieve the offensive rebound. The shot clock never reset and they were mistakenly called for a shot-clock violation. The crowd booed the officials loudly for the missed call.

The Knicks held a moment of silence before the game for Paul Silas. The 79-year-old Silas passed away on Sunday. He served as a Knicks assistant from 1989-92, but was best known as a star player who spent 16 years in the league and won three championships. Silas also served as a head coach for the San Diego Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, Charlotte Bobcats, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Kings were without star point guard De’Aaron Fox (foot). … Ryan Arcidiacono (left ankle) and Obi Toppin (right fibula) remained out for the Knicks. Toppin was on the Knicks’ bench in a walking boot.

