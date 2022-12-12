Kitchen fire displaces four Lafayette families

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Park Place Apartments, 100 Belle Fontaine Drive at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on scene, a downstairs apartment was on fire and spreading to an adjacent unit and 2 upstairs units. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within twenty minutes.

The two downstairs apartments sustained heavy fire damage. The upstairs apartments were moderately damaged with smoke and water damage.

The occupant of the apartment was in his bedroom when he noticed smoke inside his apartment. As he entered the kitchen, it was on fire. He exited the apartment to alert his neighbors.

Everyone exited without injuries. The damages from the fire resulted in four apartment tenants being displaced. Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.

Fire officials determined the fire originated on the stove top. The occupant was cooking and left the pots unattended.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

