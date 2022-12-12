Is 2023 the year of the dog? This question may have crossed your mind as we approach the new year. Alas, 2023 is not the dog’s year; rather, it is the year of the rabbit. This is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture. Don’t fret: the dog will have its time […] The post Is 2023 the Year of the Dog? appeared first on DogTime.

