BUSINESS BRIEFS: Salisbury Bank joins NBT; Ventfort Hall appoints board president; Stockbridge Council grants; New staff at CATA; DuBois Middle School yearbook raffle; Carlson Wood Floors donates to Housy Dome; Berkshire Grown receives grants; BCC new staff; Edge alum joins Millerton News

BUSINESS BRIEFS: 1Berkshire tourist report; Greylock Credit Union’s president elected to AACUC; W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture artist search; CHP new board member Dena Fisher; Women and minority owned business certification summit; BFAIR promotes Tami Minck; CDCSB receives award; Gould Farm awarded grant
Tourism rebounds, remains an essential building block for Berkshire economy. Pittsfield— 1Berkshire reports that the 2021 tourism impact numbers show a 55 percent increase in direct visitor spending over 2020 (data comes from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, which defines visitors as those who are more than 50 miles away from home). Spending in 2021 was 1 percent over that of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. This major increase in tourism spending in 2021 suggests a growth trajectory for the hospitality and tourism industry in the area.
South County students issue concerns about potential merged school district
Berkshire County — Concerns students have over a planned school district merger were brought to the attention of the Eight Town School District Planning Board on Wednesday, December 14. Director for the South Berkshire Community Health Coalition Laura Rodriguez spoke to the board along with Mount Everett High School...
Eight Town School District Planning Board agrees on merged district board configuration
Berkshire County — After a long debate that lasted well over an hour at its meeting on Wednesday, December 14, the Eight Town School District Planning Board agreed to a school committee configuration for a merged Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School district. The Planning Board still has...
Select Board to discuss possible shuttle service to MetroNorth’s Wassaic, N.Y., train station
Great Barrington — A discussion of a potential new shuttle service from the town to the Wassaic (N.Y.) Train Station is on the agenda for the Select Board meeting on Monday, December 19. As part of an economic development package, the state legislature has earmarked $150,000 to the town...
BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation
Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
Doreen Twiss, long-time BHRSD employee, receives state Administrative Assistant of the Year award
Great Barrington — Berkshire Hills Regional School District Administrative Assistant Doreen Twiss has been awarded the state Administrative Assistant of the Year Award from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. Organization President Andrea Wadsworth presented the award to Twiss during the School District Committee’s meeting on Thursday, December 15....
I PUBLIUS: We are lucky to have Dr. Pier Boutin living here in Great Barrington with us
I really like Dr. Pier Boutin, and I am delighted that she lives just a few doors down from us. She is clearly a very good doctor, and, as we all know, it’s great to have a doctor on the street because sooner or later, you may find that you need a very good doctor, especially one who knows what to do if you slip and fall on the ice. I mean, it is not everyone who has the skills to heal a broken behind or broken fingers, as in my case. She has written a book called “The Little Mo Effect.” This particular book was written in response to the call for orthopedic surgeons after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. She was one such hero.
Stephanie Ostrom Yeaton, 75, of Canaan, Conn.
On Friday, October 14, 2022, Stephanie Yeaton, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 75. Stephanie was born in Portland, Maine to Ida and Leroy Ostrom. She raised three children with her loving husband Billy. Stephanie worked at Geer Nursing Home for many years. She loved being a caregiver and made many lifelong friends. She loved reading romance novels and doing word search puzzles. She loved visiting the Falls Village Senior Center with her friend Shirley Hewins on Thursdays where she also had many friends. Wangum Village was her home for the last eight years. She enjoyed sitting outside with her friends and going to events at the community room.
Pittsfield resident involved in fatal accident in Connecticut
Winsted, Conn. — Pittsfield resident Rhea Williams, 64, was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a press release issued by the town’s police department, multiple emergency departments responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash that involved entrapment and injuries.
