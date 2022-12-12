BUSINESS BRIEFS: Salisbury Bank joins NBT; Ventfort Hall appoints board president; Stockbridge Council grants; New staff at CATA; DuBois Middle School yearbook raffle; Carlson Wood Floors donates to Housy Dome; Berkshire Grown receives grants; BCC new staff; Edge alum joins Millerton News

I really like Dr. Pier Boutin, and I am delighted that she lives just a few doors down from us. She is clearly a very good doctor, and, as we all know, it’s great to have a doctor on the street because sooner or later, you may find that you need a very good doctor, especially one who knows what to do if you slip and fall on the ice. I mean, it is not everyone who has the skills to heal a broken behind or broken fingers, as in my case. She has written a book called “The Little Mo Effect.” This particular book was written in response to the call for orthopedic surgeons after the 2010 Haiti earthquake. She was one such hero.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO