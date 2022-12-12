Read full article on original website
Keri Hilson, Bow Wow talk Christmas movie with all-star cast
Singer Keri Hilson and rapper Bow Wow are starring in VH1's new Christmas movie "Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding" -- joining the all-star and all-Black cast for the sequel.
How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2
Winter Wonderland is here and while Overwatch 2 players aren’t impressed with the cosmetics, many are excited to see some seasonal game modes return. Snowball Deathmatch is a classic, but there are some tricks you may not know, like how to catch a snowball. From Dec. 13 to Jan....
Respawn pushes Apex Legends update fixing a pair of recurring bugs
Respawn Entertainment introduced a hotfix to Apex Legends to urgently fix a series of bugs last night. One of those bugs had a serious impact on the game, leading to crashing for PlayStation 5 players while in lobbies. It took a week for the developers to investigate the issue and fix it with the update, according to Respawn’s Trello board.
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools
A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
How to complete MrBeasts Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite
Mr. Beast has finally made his way into Fortnite, finally earning himself a skin that pays homage to the brand. That’s not all though, as the content creator will also be hosting a competition in the game that will award the players with $1 million if they are able to win the competition with the most Score at the end of the event on Dec. 17.
League fans only want one skin for the holidays, but Riot won’t give it to them
Holiday-themed skins in League of Legends are some of the most anticipated cosmetics among fans each year. Whether it be through the Snow Day, Sugar Rush, or new Winterblessed skin lines, Riot Games enthralls fans with the champions it decides to dress for the winter season. Yet as new champions...
Fan-made Cyberpunk Neeko skin will have you wishing this League skin was real
League of Legends has a large catalog of skin—but there’s always room for more. A fan called GRSKVK on League’s subreddit added another skin to the Cyberpop collection after creating a concept for a Cyberpunk-inspired Neeko. Concept art for a Cyberpop Neeko skin that I designed! from...
ImperialHal hypes Apex Legends season 16 but shoots down rumors of buffs to popular character
While casual Apex Legends players and pros alike have been lukewarm on season 15, it sounds like there’s good reason for positivity in the new year when the next season change comes around. At least, that seems to be the case according to TSM’s ImperialHal. While hosting his...
Family over Dota: Topson explains why he joined Old G over a more serious team
Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen decided to take some time off from competitive Dota 2 at the end of 2021 after winning back-to-back The Internationals. The break only lasted less than a year, however, as he made a return to the stage for TI11 with another team. Topson’s comeback with...
How to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales and MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers, so it makes sense that they’d partner together eventually. After being revealed in the Chapter Four launch trailer, it looks like MrBeast’s skin has finally been shown by Epic. Because of this, many players are eagerly awaiting their chance to get it.
How to get your VALORANT recap for 2022
Between map rotation pools, new agents, and the long-awaited Chamber nerfs, it’s been a big year for VALORANT. In 2022, the game has grown both as a popular multiplayer title and thriving esports scene, and there’s a lot more to look forward to in 2023. Before we look...
Apex Legends players report odd bugs with Winter Express LTM
Players have reported a variety of bugs plaguing Apex Legends‘ Winter Express LTM. Players have shared screenshots, videos, and written reports of a variety of bugs they’ve encountered in the mode. In the screenshot embedded above, a Crypto from an opposing team somehow ended up on Reddit user Mikey-Motorpsyche’s dropship, making for an awkward confrontation—and a potentially unfair advantage.
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history
Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
How to redeem all Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 Twitch drops
As is customary at this point, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more free seasonal cosmetics that players can earn via Twitch drops. While most of the game’s skins, weapon charms, victory poses, and more can only be purchased through the shop or earned through in-game challenges, a handful of cosmetics are made available via Twitch drops each season for dedicated viewers.
How to claim the free Christmas Guff Gringleskin in Fortnite
The Winterfest 2022 update arrived on the Fortnite servers on Dec. 13, and players are able to dive into tons of new and free content. Like almost every Fortnite update, Winterfest 2022 introduced some new Gliders, Sprays, Lobby Tracks, and Outfits. With the newest update being tied to the Christmas season, Epic Games is handing out parents. As a result, 14 presents will be available for players to grab, with 17 items in total found in them.
For better or worse, Magic: The Gathering printed a ton of cards in 2022 and fans are weary
Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast produced a massive amount of Magic: The Gathering product throughout 2022, leaving many collectors, fans, and players with product fatigue. Product fatigue has been a major theme within the MTG community since Hasbro and WotC stepped up product releases in 2020, following positive earnings during 2019. Prices were then raised on select products in 2022, combating production issues that were directly related to the pandemic—despite record-breaking 2021 profits.
Award-winning LCS mockumentary series ‘Players’ free on YouTube, but not for long
For those who have been putting off the League of Legends esports-inspired mockumentary series Players in favor of other titles in their massive streaming backlog, or those who’ve been struggling to justify the cost of a Paramount Plus subscription, the time has finally arrived. In celebration of the show’s...
How to get Liminal Vigil and its god roll in Destiny 2
Sidearms are the talk of the town in Destiny 2 PvP as of late, and the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Season of the Seraph has added yet another contender to the ever-growing list of meta options. Liminal Vigil is an Aggressive Burst frame sidearm, one that is...
How to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to the seasonal events that players have come to expect each year. One of these special in-game holidays is the Winterfest celebration, which brings snow and holiday-themed items to Fortnite’s island. This year, a new environmental item, the giant snowballs, has begun appearing on the island.
Ranking 2022 legend releases in Apex Legends
This year saw Apex Legends‘ cast of characters branch out in new, unexpected ways. 2022 gave us seasons 12 to 15, each of which included a legend with new abilities and plenty of new cosmetics. A big theme among this year’s characters was prowess with specific weapons: Mad Maggie, who arrived in season 12, sports a passive that enhances her effectiveness with shotguns, while sniper legend Vantage from season 14 gets more use out of mid and long-range scopes.
