ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WHEC TV-10

Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron float on in ‘Way of Water’

NEW YORK (AP) — To Sigourney Weaver, her friendship with James Cameron didn’t really start on “Aliens,” the 1986 film Cameron directed her in. It started after. “He was quite serious most of the time. He had a lot riding on that. England was all about Ridley Scott (the original’s director) doing the next one,” Weaver recalls. “It wasn’t until we got to the Venice Film Festival where ‘Aliens’ was part of some program. We were having dinner afterward and I’m listening to Jim and I went, ‘Wait a minute. You’re funny? Where was this person all through those difficult months?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Review: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast

It is impossible to talk about “Avatar: The Way of Water” without sounding hyperbolic. But James Cameron’s sequel is a truly dazzling cinematic experience that will have you floating on a blockbuster high. No matter if you’ve spent a second of your life in the past 13...

Comments / 0

Community Policy