ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

France bets on tech and transparency to beat Chinese caviar

By Eric RANDOLPH, GEORGES GOBET
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjF9A_0jfK1dOm00
France wants its caviar to become the gold standard /AFP/File

At the fish farm near Bordeaux, Christophe Baudoin is running an ultrasound device over the belly of a large sturgeon to check its eggs.

"Caviar!" he shouts as the monitor shows the right sparkle around each little round ball.

"Over-mature!" comes the next shout, indicating the fish's pregnancy cycle has gone too far and the eggs have softened -- losing the crucial crunch. It will go back in the lake to await another cycle in two years.

For the company, Sturia, it's an incredibly laborious process -- they ultrasound some 20,000 fish a year for a total of 300 tonnes of caviar -- but climate change has made it vital.

Many fish are coming out "over-mature", in part because warmer waters have accelerated the pregnancy cycle.

For the guys standing in the water, scooping up the huge fish for inspection, the winter days when 10 centimetres (four inches) of ice coated the lakes are not entirely missed.

But the change is still shocking.

"It's been 10 years since we've seen any ice on these lakes," said Baudoin.

One in five of the fish died in 2021 when water temperatures hit 30 degrees, five degrees above a sturgeon's comfort zone.

"You might not know each one by name, but it's never nice to pull out a dead fish -- and of course the cost for the group is enormous," said Sturia boss Laurent Dulau.

- Extinction threat -

Fished to the brink of extinction in the wild -- including the once-rich Russian and Iranian waters of the Caspian Sea -- sturgeon now exist almost exclusively in farms, most of them in China.

Sturgeon were fished in France's Gironde river for centuries, but their eggs were given to children, old people and pigs until Russian nobles fleeing the Communist revolution a century ago showed locals their potential.

It became a delicacy in Paris after Armenian emigrants Melkoum and Mouchegh Petrossian convinced the Ritz Hotel in Paris to serve caviar in the 1920s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaqSN_0jfK1dOm00
A technician removes fish eggs from a sturgeon at a fish a farm near the Gironde estuary in western France /AFP/File

Farming only started in France in the 1990s, and since it takes up to a decade to raise a sturgeon, progress is painstaking.

Unable to compete with China on quantity, French producers focus on sustainable and healthy farming.

The ultrasound avoids unnecessary killing and Sturia sends the meat to be used for rillettes pate, the collagen-rich gonads for cosmetics, and the skin for leather and a specialist glue favoured by violin-makers.

- 'Produce better' -

Dulau said the focus on traceability and quality is rebuilding caviar's image after the over-fishing crisis.

"The idea is to produce less, but produce better," he said. "People will eat less because it's a lot more expensive, but it will be so good that they'll be satisfied."

But Michel Berthommier, of nearby Caviar Perlita, is frustrated that "nine out of 10, maybe 10 out of 10" French restaurants still source from China. He blamed middle-men for preferring the mark-up on foreign eggs.

"It's bizarre at a time when restaurants are always saying they source their products locally. We sell more to Singapore than restaurants 10 kilometres down the road," he said.

But he said the transparency of French production will win over buyers.

"There used to be a mystery around how these fish were raised and harvested. We have opened our books on how our fish live, how they are fed and selected.

"We can't be number one in production, but we can lead the way in creativity and science."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final

Waving tricolour flags and setting off flares, French supporters erupted in jubilation around the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue after France's triumph over Morocco on Wednesday, which has put Les Bleus into the World Cup final.  In France's third-largest city Lyon, a concerto of horns also erupted after the match, but the scene of jubilation became tense when "a group of far-right youths approached fans", said Lyon prefecture official. 
AFP

Macron defends World Cup trip amid Qatar graft scandal

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to travel to Qatar to support France's World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament. The European Parliament, whose president Roberta Metsola declared the alleged bribes to MEPs as an attack on Europe's democracy, will vote on a motion Thursday that could bar Qatari lobbyists from its premises.
AFP

US places Chinese chipmakers on trade blacklist

The US Commerce Department on Thursday blacklisted 36 Chinese companies including top producers of advanced computer chips, severely restricting their access to American technology. In October more than 30 Chinese high-tech companies were placed on the US Entity List, with officials saying they did not want American technology helping the Pentagon's top rival, the Chinese military.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Polish fish farm fights 'myth of Russian caviar'

With Moscow blacklisted since it invaded Ukraine, Europe's main producer of caviar wants to put an end, once and for all, to the delicacy's traditional association with Russia. But consumers still associate the two -- a challenge for those who out of solidarity for Ukraine no longer want to buy Russian.
HAWAII STATE
AFP

Japan to radically overhaul defence policy on China threats

Japan is expected to announce its biggest defence overhaul in decades this week, hiking spending, reshaping its military command and acquiring new missiles to tackle the threat from China. The policies, to be outlined in three defence and security documents as soon as Friday, will reshape the defence landscape in a country whose post-war constitution does not even officially recognise the military.
AFP

Biden seeks principled Africa partnership as US businesses pour in

President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a long-term partnership with Africa rooted in good governance as US businesses unveiled billions of dollars led by tech investment for a continent where China has become a top player. - Pushing tech investment - China in the past decade has surpassed the United States on investing in Africa via highly visible infrastructure projects, often funded through loans that have totaled more than $120 billion since the start of the century.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe

The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal. The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.
AFP

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Beijing said Tuesday it was "shocked" by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business visitors, adding that five of its nationals were wounded. Chinese business visitors have flocked to the country since the Taliban's return in pursuit of high-risk but potentially lucrative business deals.
AFP

Europe's biggest port 'drowning in cocaine'

The millions of containers unloaded by Rotterdam's giant cranes make it Europe's largest port, but the Dutch city is also dealing with ever larger amounts of a less welcome cargo: cocaine. - 'Needle in a haystack' - Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb has deplored the fact that the port city is "drowning in cocaine", and condemns the violence that accompanies the drug trade.
AFP

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

Disgraced former tennis superstar Boris Becker was due back in Germany on Thursday after being deported following his release from a British prison where he served a sentence relating to his 2017 bankruptcy, his lawyer said. He added Becker has "served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany".
AFP

Activists file case against Meta over Tigray hate posts

An Ethiopian man whose father was murdered during the country's war has joined a lawsuit against Meta that is seeking $1.6 billion from Facebook's parent company for allegedly fanning hate speech in Africa.  The Katiba Institute, a Kenyan rights group and another petitioner to the lawsuit, is seeking changes to Facebook's algorithm.
AFP

Huge crowds rally to support Istanbul's banned mayor

Tens of thousands of Turks swarmed a central Istanbul square on Thursday in solidarity with the city's opposition mayor after he was banned from politics ahead of next year's presidential election. Polls show the 52-year-old Istanbul mayor as one of the more likely challengers to beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race.
AFP

Biden tells leaders US is 'all in' for Africa

President Joe Biden threw his support Thursday behind a larger African role in the world but also vowed the United States would not shy away from promoting democracy. Biden, who in September called for an African permanent seat on the UN Security Council, backed a permanent African Union role in the Group of 20 economies and said he was planning a visit, the first by a US president since 2015, to sub-Saharan Africa.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Let the good times roll? Bangkok becomes Southeast Asia's weed Wild West

From sleek boutiques to rickety stalls, hundreds of cannabis dispensaries have sprouted across Bangkok following decriminalisation, but in a nation once infamous for tough drug laws, Thai vendors are asking: can the high times last? Bangkok-based Gloria Lai, regional director at International Drug Policy Consortium, said decriminalisation had come without proper preparation.
AFP

Developing nations demand more money at crunch UN biodiversity talks

The thorny issue of how much money wealthy countries are willing to pony up to protect the world's remaining biodiversity took center stage Wednesday at UN talks in Montreal aimed at creating a "peace pact with nature." A long pause in technical talks on other items was resolved after China, the chair, held an hours-long meeting of the heads of delegations Wednesday, though the finance issue isn't yet settled.
AFP

UN nature talks teeter on brink as ministers arrive for home stretch

Hopes of sealing a historic "peace pact with nature" at a United Nations biodiversity summit will soon rest on the world's environment ministers, arriving in Montreal for the final phase of talks beginning Thursday. But its success still hangs in the balance after disagreements over the thorny issue of biodiversity financing led to a walkout by negotiators from developing nations overnight Tuesday and a temporary pause in talks.
ALASKA STATE
AFP

EU faces subsidy race with US in trade spat

EU leaders debated how to protect their industries from subsidised American competition, amid fears of a state spending race between the economic superpowers. But they agreed on the need "to safeguard Europe's economic, industrial and technological base".
AFP

Legal net tightens on Greek MEP graft suspect

The legal challenges facing Eva Kaili sharpened Thursday as the Greek MEP, already accused of taking bribes from Qatar, faced a second investigation and a vote to strip her of parliamentary immunity. Kovesi wrote to Metsola asking her to arrange a vote to strip Kaili and Spyraki of their immunity so they can be investigated for "fraud... in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of accredited parliamentary assistants".
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy