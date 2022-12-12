Let’s talk about repealing the Second Amendment

Related
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
MSNBC
Biden's assault weapons ban push is a gift to Republicans
President Joe Biden made little effort to disguise his relief when he addressed reporters on the day after the midterms. The Democratic Party beat back the “giant red wave” pundits had predicted, the president observed, “so I’m not going to change.” If the president recognizes his party’s good fortune at defying the usual midterm losses, though, it’s not clear he knows how to capitalize on it.
Key GOP senator says Schumer's assault weapons ban 'no longer on the table'
Chuck Schumer is facing pressure from anti-gun groups and the White House but is running out of time to garner any Republican support to pass an assault weapons ban.
US News and World Report
Biden Says 'We Can' Ban Assault Weapons as Clock Ticks for Democratic Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday renewed vows to secure a new ban on assault weapons in the United States as he turns up heat on lawmakers to pass legislation before his party loses control of Congress next month. Lawmakers have shown little inclination to outlaw assault weapons since...
U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year
CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage, sending it to Biden's desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Thursday that would enshrine federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The vote of 258-169 sends the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, who praised Congress for passing the bill and is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 61-36.
Click10.com
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn an earlier decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday. Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum. The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
Changing the Richland mushroom cloud, Trump and abortion among Herald letter topics
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/06/2022
Washington Examiner
Republicans shouldn’t fall for lame-duck session fool-me-twice immigration bill
If Sam Bankman-Fried offers a new cryptocurrency investment scheme, are you in? Not likely. I’d rather trust the ghost of Bernie Madoff with my money. Once bitten, twice shy. That’s why conservatives don’t trust the immigration “compromise” proposals being discussed on Capitol Hill in the lame-duck session of Congress...
‘Protect kids, not guns’: Doctors urge lawmakers to pass assault weapons ban
Protesting doctors have declared mass shootings a public health crisis.
Biden calls for assault weapons ban as support for stricter gun laws decreases
“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Associated Press.
Biden Calls for 'Strength to Finish the Work' on Curbing Gun Violence
Biden is the first president to attend the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, which began in 2012 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
Affirmative action cases could upend environmental justice laws
If the court strikes down affirmative action, lawmakers think it could open legal challenges to laws aimed at helping marginalized groups.
Senator Chris Murphy: ‘victory after victory’ is coming for US gun control
A decade after the Sandy Hook shooting, the Democrat believes the US is ready to embrace change around firearms
linknky.com
Senators McConnell, Paul vote against Respect for Marriage Act
Kentucky Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted against the Respect for Marriage Act that passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Sen. McConnell did not respond to requests for comment. The bill, which seeks to protect gay and interracial marriage, passed the upper chambers by a vote of 61-36, paving...
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 0