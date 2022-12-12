Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
KELOLAND TV
What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
KELOLAND TV
Manchin bid to speed energy permits to reemerge in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A push by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects has failed in the current Congress, but could come back as soon as next month. The Senate rejected the permitting proposal Thursday night, ending a months-long effort...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
CNBC
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
KELOLAND TV
Court rejects keeping COVID asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, MEXICO (Associated Press) — An appeals court rejected efforts to keep in place pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum. The court’s decision means the restrictions are still on track to expire on December 21. A group of conservative-leaning states had been pushing to keep the restrictions in...
KELOLAND TV
Peru’s accidental president fails to quell violent protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — It might be the world’s shortest political honeymoon. Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru’s first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition.
KELOLAND TV
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
KELOLAND TV
Senator Mike Rounds reacts to NDAA passing Senate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Defense Authorization Act was just sent to the President’s Desk. Senator Mike Rounds helped write the legislation. With an 83 to 11 vote, the 2023 NDAA passed the Senate. The measure authorizes nearly 336 million dollars for Ellsworth Air Force Base...
KELOLAND TV
See how many school counselors are in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial...
Comments / 0