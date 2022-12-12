RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.

1 DAY AGO