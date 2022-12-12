ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish. As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”
SPEARFISH, SD
Spearfish Closed

SPEARFISH, SD
LNI going strong despite snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.
RAPID CITY, SD
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.
RAPID CITY, SD
I-90 closes again from Rapid City to Wyoming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said on Facebook that Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will close today at 10 a.m. MT and 11 a.m. CT. All four lanes will be closed. I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55...
RAPID CITY, SD
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 from Rapid City (exit 67) to the Wyoming state line. Travelers should still be cautious due to slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. Snowplows will also be on the road and should be given room to work.
RAPID CITY, SD
Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest. The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.
RAPID CITY, SD
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
Cornerstone Rescue Mission braces for the snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.
RAPID CITY, SD
Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
Spearfish now in a no travel advised alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish travel alert has been downgraded to no travel advised. It was no travel allowed early this morning. Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish had to issue a no travel allowed alert due to the continuing battering of the snowstorm. This means all roads are closed.
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2019, Rapid City has issued a downtown snow removal alert. The city needs to clear the downtown core area so all cars must be removed from the affected area overnight between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. (that is early Thursday morning).
RAPID CITY, SD

