kotatv.com
Once again, someone donates a $2K gold coin to the Salvation Army
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 26th straight year, an anonymous “Santa Claus” dropped a gold coin into a Salvation Army Red Kettle. This time it was in Spearfish. As is the tradition, the gold coin was wrapped in $100 bill which was then wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon. The note on the cartoon was “26 years and counting!! Thanks for all you do!!!”
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
kotatv.com
Spearfish Closed
kotatv.com
LNI going strong despite snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the first full day of this year’s Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City. In spite of the wintry weather shutting down Interstate 90 all the competitors and vendors were able to make it to town safely. However, due to hazardous weather, the crowds weren’t as large as in previous years.
kotatv.com
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closes again from Rapid City to Wyoming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol said on Facebook that Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will close today at 10 a.m. MT and 11 a.m. CT. All four lanes will be closed. I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55...
newscenter1.tv
LIVE: Is the storm over? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is this winter storm over? What can we expect in the next 24 hours? Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman answers this and more of your questions live at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
HURDLES TO HOMEOWNERSHIP: Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
kotatv.com
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming line now open
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90 from Rapid City (exit 67) to the Wyoming state line. Travelers should still be cautious due to slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. Snowplows will also be on the road and should be given room to work.
kotatv.com
Forest Service on the hunt to fill fire jobs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring for 100 fire positions across the area, including the Black Hills National Forest. The jobs are a mix of permanent and career seasonal positions: fire managers, program specialists, aviation, prevention, dispatch, engine, hotshot, helitack, handcrew, and fuels related jobs. Jobs range from GS-03 to the GS-12 level.
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
kotatv.com
Cornerstone Rescue Mission braces for the snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.
kotatv.com
Participants in the Lakota Nation Invitational get the red carpet treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 45th Lakota Nation Invitational kicked off Tuesday with the annual tradition of rolling out the red carpet at The Monument for those participating. The red carpet was open for students, coaches, as well as representatives from Visit Rapid City and the LNII Board of...
kotatv.com
Northern Hills prioritized cleaning main routes as the first snowflake hit the ground
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The Northern Hills have been seeing their fair share of snow with the snowstorm that started early Tuesday morning. According to the city of Spearfish, they sprang into action as soon as they could to begin clearing roads that are main hubs for both residents and people passing by.
kotatv.com
Medicine shortage reaches the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of medications around the United States, it was only a matter of time before it also hit the Rushmore State. In recent weeks, some areas of the US have found it tough to get over-the-counter-fever-and pain-reducing medications. According to the Washington Post, this shortage is the outcome of the “tridemic,” a combination of RSV, Influenza, and COVID. This combination, according to them, is leading some parents across the country to create “isolated shortages,” here in the hills while the shortage of Tamiflu and Motril isn’t a big concern, but when it comes to Amoxicillin, it’s a different story.
Winter storm updates
Updates on the December 2022 winter storm in South Dakota. The post Winter storm updates appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
Spearfish now in a no travel advised alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish travel alert has been downgraded to no travel advised. It was no travel allowed early this morning. Wednesday morning, the City of Spearfish had to issue a no travel allowed alert due to the continuing battering of the snowstorm. This means all roads are closed.
South Dakota’s Top Cops Capture Biggest Christmas Criminal
Crime never takes a vacation…..and it may actually be a more regular occurrence during the holiday season! In fact, the Rapid City Police Department has been vigilantly searching for a high profile criminal in the state of South Dakota. Well, good news! The Rapid City Police Department finally captured...
kotatv.com
Rapid City issues downtown snow removal alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2019, Rapid City has issued a downtown snow removal alert. The city needs to clear the downtown core area so all cars must be removed from the affected area overnight between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. (that is early Thursday morning).
