Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Hollywood remembers Stephen "tWitch" Boss
DJ, dancer and producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His death was confirmed on Wednesday. Boss, who served as an executive producer and resident DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," is being remembered in Hollywood. Errol Barnett has more.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, dancer and "Ellen" show DJ, dead at 40
DJ, dancer and producer tWitch, whose real name is Stephen Boss, has died at the age of 40. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department. At around 11:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a motel in...
