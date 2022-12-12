ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Hollywood remembers Stephen "tWitch" Boss

DJ, dancer and producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His death was confirmed on Wednesday. Boss, who served as an executive producer and resident DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," is being remembered in Hollywood. Errol Barnett has more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy