ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BN6nx_0jfJxGgr00
1 of 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden accepted an “invitation to sedition” issued by the far-right extremist group’s founder, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the start of a second trial for group leaders and members.

Jurors heard opening statements two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy and other charges stemming from a mob’s attack on the U.S, Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rhodes is jailed awaiting sentencing and wasn’t in court on Monday, but a prosecutor repeatedly brought up his name. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Edwards said Rhodes issued a “call to action” before his followers carried out a violent plot to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory.

“This was an invitation to sedition,” the prosecutor said.

The defendants in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix. They are charged with several other felonies in addition to seditious conspiracy.

Their lawyers’ opening statements often echoed arguments that Oath Keepers’ attorneys made at the first trial. In particular, they said group members never had a plan to attack the Capitol or stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Moerschel’s attorney, Scott Weinberg, accused prosecutors of “overpromising and underdelivering.” The lawyer said many Oath Keepers members were elderly, out-of-shape men who were “playing military” and prone to bluster in their online chats.

“These gentlemen used Twitter fingers, not trigger fingers,” Weinberg told jurors, paraphrasing lyrics by the Canadian rapper Drake.

Jurors are expected to hear testimony from prosecutors’ first witness on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Oath Keepers members stashed guns at a hotel in Virginia for a “quick reaction force” that could shuttle weapons into Washington, D.C., on Rhodes’ order. On Jan. 6, two groups of Oath Keepers stormed the Capitol after thousands of other rioters breached the building. The guns stashed at the hotel were never deployed.

Rhodes and other Oath Keepers viewed the Jan. 6 attack as the “street fighting phase” and “just the first battle in a war,” Edwards said.

Defendant Hackett’s attorney, Angela Halim, said the Oath Keepers came to Washington not to attack but to provide security details at a “Stop the Steal” rally where Trump addressed a crowd of his supporters.

“At no point did anyone say that they were going to attack the Capitol,” Halim told jurors. “There was no unity of purpose.”

The defense lawyer accused prosecutors of presenting a “warped version” of the defendants’ actions.

“There was a rush to judgment,” Halim said.

Hackett, Moerschel and other Oath Keepers approached the Capitol in a military-style stack formation before they entered the building, according to prosecutors. Minuta and his group from a second stack of Oath Keepers clashed with police after heeding Rhodes’ call to race to the Capitol, Edwards said.

Minuta was a New York leader for Rhodes and believed the Oath Keepers were “part of a revolution,” according to Edwards. The prosecutor said Minuta was “filled with rage about the election” that Trump, the Republican incumbent, falsely claimed was stolen from him.

Hackett repeatedly warned other Oath Keepers about “leaks” and the need to secure their communications before Jan. 6, according to Edwards. Moerschel was “careful with his words but intentional in his actions,” the prosecutor said.

Vallejo, a U.S. Army veteran and Rhodes ally, drove from Arizona to prepare with the “QRF” — the quick reaction force — at the hotel outside Washington. Jurors heard an audio recording of Vallejo talking about a “declaration of a guerilla war” on the morning of Jan. 6.

The four defendants “perverted the constitutional order” and conspired to “impose their views of the Constitution, their views of America, on the rest of the country,” Edwards said.

“That day, these defendants halted the peaceful transfer of presidential power,” he said.

While the convictions of Rhodes and Meggs were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question for the second trial is whether prosecutors will be persuade jurors to convict lower-level defendants.

Seditious conspiracy, a Civil War-era offense, can be difficult to prove, especially when the alleged plot is unsuccessful. Rhodes and Meggs were the first people in decades found guilty at trial of the charge, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Thomas Caldwell, of Berryville Virginia; Jessica Watkins of Woodstock, Ohio, and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville, Florida, were acquitted of sedition in the first case. But all five defendants in that case were convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s win, a conviction that calls for as many as 20 years behind bars.

In Rhodes’ case, prosecutors spent weeks arguing the Oath Keepers were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by Trump on Jan. 6 but came to Washington intent on keeping him in power at all costs. Authorities say the Oath Keepers discussed their plans in encrypted chats for weeks before the riot and stashed the weapons in case they were needed to support their plot.

But while investigators combed through thousands of messages sent by Rhodes and his co-defendants, none specifically spelled out a plan to attack the Capitol itself. Defense attorneys emphasized that fact throughout the trial to argue there was never any plot. They said the Oath Keepers didn’t come to Washington for violence but to provide security for people like Trump ally Roger Stone at events before the riot.

Three other Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with investigators in the hopes of getting lighter sentences. But they were never called by prosecutors to the witness stand in Rhodes’ case. It’s unclear whether they might take the stand in the latest trial.

Another sedition trial is also expected to begin later this month against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and other leaders of that extremist group.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Capitol riot at: https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

Comments / 81

just to say.
6d ago

Glad to see Don the Con . Using the money all the Brain 🧠 Washed cult members give to help all these poor cult members that didn’t do anything wrong . Boy he’s took all of you for a ride .

Reply(6)
13
I'm not Frank Zappa
6d ago

“It’s a do or die situation. Because if we walk away from this, and we don’t have any effectual change as a result, then we might as well just give up. We’re done. We’re done. If we don’t do something now, we’re done,” Vallejo said on the podcast, according to authorities.Three other Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with investigators in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence.

Reply
2
AP_001737.88b3a53f698a49a09df9bcb06572f9c9.0338
7d ago

Political prisoners. The Democrats uding the FBI to install fear in those who would stand up for Democracy. It is pure drama the left is using calling this protest that got out of hand as an attempt to overthrow a weak leadership moving the country toward socialism. Now, the only people to stand up and protest are going to jail, to teach the mob (you and me) not to disagree with their illegal activities.

Reply(8)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department. That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year. Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people. What to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Court upholds Connecticut's transgender athlete policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City upheld a lower court judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy. The panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue — in part because their claims that they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative. “All four Plaintiffs regularly competed at state track championships as high school athletes, where Plaintiffs had the opportunity to compete for state titles in different events,” the decision said. “And, on numerous occasions, Plaintiffs were indeed “champions,” finishing first in various events, even sometimes when competing against (transgender athletes).” The judges added, “Plaintiffs simply have not been deprived of a ‘chance to be champions.’”
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem’s removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially affirmed a non-unanimous 2020 appeals court ruling that had dismissed the chapter’s attempt to return a statue of a Confederate soldier to the grounds of the former Forsyth County Courthouse in downtown Winston-Salem. But the justices opted Friday to remand the case to the Forsyth County Superior Court for further...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Associated Press

US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions known as Title 42 are still set to be lifted Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A coalition of 19 Republican-leaning states were pushing to keep the asylum restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 3:50 a.m. EST

Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties. LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players. Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete: He is a World Cup champion. In probably the wildest final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump. With a vote for RNC chair not scheduled until late January, the public feud may get worse before it gets better. “It’ll be ugly as hell for a while,” says longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman. The family fight to lead the party has been largely overshadowed for national attention by the equally contentious struggle to become the new Republican House Speaker, with that election set for the first week in January. But both represent critical selections as the GOP works to overcome six years of electoral underperformance heading into another presidential election.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy