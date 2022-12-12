Read full article on original website
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs
Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff
Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
Haverhill High School Offers Presentation on Youth and Families Mental Health Awareness
Haverhill High School is partnering with the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley to offer an informational presentation on mental health among youth and families. The presentation takes place Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. Topics include depression, anxiety, non-suicidal self-injury and suicide prevention...
Pentucket Regional High School Students Create New Words, Accepted in Online Dictionary
Ten Pentucket Regional High School students recently coined new words that have been accepted into an online dictionary. Students in Leanne Villani’s Latin V class study the etymology of words, including engineering of new words, called neologisms. A person who coins a new word is called a “neologist.” Earlier this year students viewed a 2014 TedTalk by lexicographer Erin McKean, former editor-in-chief of American Dictionaries for Oxford University Press, who encouraged her audience to create new words to be better understood. Pentucket Regional learned in September of the acceptance of the new words submitted to WordNik, McKean’s online dictionary.
Northern Essex, Haverhill High Plan STEM Tech Career Academy with $1 Million State Grant
Haverhill High School and Northern Essex Community College are working together to launch a STEM Tech Career Academy next spring, focused on providing free education for students entering manufacturing, healthcare and environmental and life sciences. The institutions will build on existing Early College and Innovation pathway programs and include Lawrence...
John Greenleaf Whittier School’s Parent Teacher Organization Offers Holiday Market Saturday
The Parent Teacher Organization at John Greenleaf Whittier School is hosting more than 30 vendors at its holiday fair and market. The market happens Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the school, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. Gift wrapping, raffles and more are available and several local artists and...
Gov. Baker Appoints Silverio to Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Evan Silverio has joined the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees following his recent appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency of Lawrence and also owns Woodcome Insurance Agency of Leominster and Diverse Real Estate of Lawrence. He replaces William Cox of Haverhill, whose term expired.
