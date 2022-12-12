ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Lawrence Tech, Whittier Tech, Haverhill High to Expand In-Demand Career Programs

Greater Lawrence Technical School landed a $4 million state Skills Capital Grant Tuesday for its planned two-story addition for its aviation maintenance technician and other programs, while Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Haverhill High and other schools received awards to upgrade technology and lab spaces, expand career programs and increase capacity in workforce training programs.
Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff

Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities. Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.
Pentucket Regional High School Students Create New Words, Accepted in Online Dictionary

Ten Pentucket Regional High School students recently coined new words that have been accepted into an online dictionary. Students in Leanne Villani’s Latin V class study the etymology of words, including engineering of new words, called neologisms. A person who coins a new word is called a “neologist.” Earlier this year students viewed a 2014 TedTalk by lexicographer Erin McKean, former editor-in-chief of American Dictionaries for Oxford University Press, who encouraged her audience to create new words to be better understood. Pentucket Regional learned in September of the acceptance of the new words submitted to WordNik, McKean’s online dictionary.
