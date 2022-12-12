Ten Pentucket Regional High School students recently coined new words that have been accepted into an online dictionary. Students in Leanne Villani’s Latin V class study the etymology of words, including engineering of new words, called neologisms. A person who coins a new word is called a “neologist.” Earlier this year students viewed a 2014 TedTalk by lexicographer Erin McKean, former editor-in-chief of American Dictionaries for Oxford University Press, who encouraged her audience to create new words to be better understood. Pentucket Regional learned in September of the acceptance of the new words submitted to WordNik, McKean’s online dictionary.

WEST NEWBURY, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO