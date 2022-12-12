Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
Boston’s crack pipe distribution strategy sparks backlash as ‘methadone mile’ crisis persists
Boston introduced a needle exchange initiative that would include the distribution of free pipes that could be used to smoke crack or meth, worrying business owners.
Boston Globe
Not long ago, the GOP controlled most of Cape Cod. A blue wave is changing the region.
Julian Cyr woke up the day after the 2016 election as Cape Cod’s new state senator-elect. But his cellphone was not buzzing with Democratic well-wishers. “No one called me,” Cyr said. “Everyone was so depressed.”. Not only had Donald Trump’s unexpected presidential victory sent shock waves across...
Haverhill Councilors Reject Plans for Housing Development Near Lake Street and Mohawk Trail
A developer hoping to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land at Lake Street and Mohawk Trail in Haverhill, was unable to convince the City Council Tuesday night the project would be a good fit with the neighborhood. Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development, attempted to use...
Mayor Wu announces action plan for ‘new’ Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday the release of the new Franklin Park Action Plan, and city officials now want the public’s feedback. The plan’s scope covers park maintenance and management as well as cultural and recreational programming. “With this Action Plan, residents and...
Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill
Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000. After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Peabody, Lynn on opposite sides of the road
PEABODY — Some Peabody residents are pushing back against a Lynn developer’s proposal to build a “paper road” extension in Peabody leading to a new housing development in Lynn. The proposed street, Westford Avenue, would be extended to run off Longwood, into a Lynn housing project being developed by the Boston-based architect Ted Smith. Peabody The post Peabody, Lynn on opposite sides of the road appeared first on Itemlive.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 1