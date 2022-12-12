ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Seacoast Current

Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill

Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000.  After fighting the public records request, the […] The post Right-to-know requests could become costlier under proposed bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MAINE STATE
Itemlive.com

Peabody, Lynn on opposite sides of the road

PEABODY — Some Peabody residents are pushing back against a Lynn developer’s proposal to build a “paper road” extension in Peabody leading to a new housing development in Lynn. The proposed street, Westford Avenue, would be extended to run off Longwood, into a Lynn housing project being developed by the Boston-based architect Ted Smith. Peabody The post Peabody, Lynn on opposite sides of the road appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
